By Wale Akinselure

Wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde and experts in the health sector have called for increased sensitisation and involvement of males in bringing an end to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

This call was made at an event organised by the office of the wife to the Oyo governor to commemorate the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) held on Thursday.

Speaking, Makinde harped on the pivotal role of men in their roles as fathers, husbands, and community and religious leaders to support the abandonment of FGM.

She noted that the education of men is critical for men to take informed decisions, protect wives, daughters, sisters and prevent FGM in our communities.

She stressed that advocacy by men and collaboration between men and women is an important step in the abandonment of FGM.

She also harped on the need for community organisations, religious leaders, traditional rulers, Civil Societies Organisations, and grassroots bodies to work together to transform social and gender norms to end FGM.

Stressing that health, and education are rights of women, Makinde called for the intensification of efforts by all and sundry to bring about a decline in FGM.

In the Oyo State Primary Health Board, Reproductive Health Officer, Mrs Balikis Olawoyin described FGM as a harmful practice that must be stopped owing to the mental and psychological torture FGM victims suffer.

She said FGM victims were prone to infection, and becoming barren while they also didn’t enjoy sex with their spouses.

Another resource person, Mrs Ibironke Abeo emphasized that men should protect the girl child, while noting there existed the Oyo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law to protect the girl child.





An FGM victim, Mrs Mukaila Zainab, speaking at the event, lamented how her husband left her to fend for two children alone because he never enjoyed sex with her.

She said sex was always painful and a mirage when her fellow females say they enjoy sex.

She described FGM as harmful, adding that childbearing was always hellish for her such that

She said she always gave birth via caesarian session and always bled for weeks after giving birth.

Speaking, Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji said the state’s efforts at sensitising the people of the state against FGM was yielding results.

According to Olatunji, this is evidenced by a recent Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) showing that the FGM prevalence rate in Oyo State has dropped from 66.6 to 33.1 per cent.