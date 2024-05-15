Engineer Orianele Uduebor, resides in San Francisco Bay Area of California, United States. He attended Mayflower School Ikenne, King’s College Lagos, and the University of Benin, before relocating to US in 1990. He had the privilege to work as a civil engineer with the State of California Department of Transportation (CALTRANS) where he retired in 2018. He spoke with KUNLE ODEREMI on global perception of Nigeria, how to maximise the huge potentials of Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora, among other critical issues. Excerpts:

What can you say is the level of progress made by Nigeria, especially in key sectors after the exit of the military from political power in May 1999?

Since Nigeria’s military left power in May 1999, the country has made political progress. Nigeria has experienced a long period of civilian rule, with many democratic transfers of power through elections. However, what is supposed to be progress from this stable political environment has been marred by an unfortunate wave of insecurity across the country. Successive governments have been grappling with the problems of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping. Banditry and kidnapping have had significant social and economic impacts in Nigeria. These criminal activities have been prevalent in various parts of the country, particularly in the northern states and some parts of the south. We can spend all day here talking about the social and economic impacts such as: humanitarian crisis; fear and insecurity; loss of lives and trauma; disruption of economic activities; negative impact on tourism; increased security expenditure; undermining investment and development. Addressing the economic and social impacts of banditry and kidnapping requires a comprehensive approach that includes improving security measures, strengthening law enforcement, promoting community participation and address the underlying socioeconomic factors that contribute to these criminal activities. In addition, efforts should be made to support and rehabilitate victims,, as well as provide alternative livelihood opportunities for individuals at risk of engaging in criminal activities. The oil industry has been the sole sustenance of Nigerian economy. However, the country still faces significant challenges such as corruption, inadequate infrastructure, and overreliance on oil revenues. The government should continue to make efforts to diversify the economy, promote entrepreneurship, and attract foreign investment, but much remains to be done to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth. In the social sector, Nigeria has made some progress in areas such as education and health. The government has implemented policies to increase access to education and improve health infrastructure. However, significant gaps remain, especially in rural areas, and problems such as poverty, inequality, and social unrest persist.

Has there been any remarkable difference in the perception of the country by the international community? Or is there a missing link so far?

Under civilian rule over the past 24 years, there have been notable differences in perceptions of Nigeria. The transition to civilian rule brought a sense of hope and optimism to Nigerians, as it marked the departure from the era of military dictatorship. It is hoped that democracy will lead to better governance, accountability, and respect for human rights. However, awareness about civil status is still mixed. Although there have been positive developments, such as expanding press freedom and increased civil society participation, concerns remain about the quality of governance, corruption, and political instability. The persistence of problems such as poverty, insecurity, and inadequate public services has created frustration among the people. A missing link in civilian rule in Nigeria is the effective implementation of policies and reforms. Although good frameworks and plans are in place, there is often a gap between policy formulation and implementation. This can be due to many factors, including weak institutions, lack of political will, and corruption.

What are those specific areas that you believe the country could have done better and why?

There are several areas where Nigeria could have done better. Corruption remains a major challenge and anti-corruption efforts must be strengthened. It is important to strengthen institutions responsible for fighting corruption, promoting transparency and accountability, and upholding the rule of law. Infrastructure development is another area that deserves attention. Inadequate electricity supplies, poor road networks, and limited access to clean water are persistent problems that hinder economic growth and quality of life. Investment in infrastructure, both physical and digital, is needed to address these challenges. Furthermore, there is a need to improve social services such as education and healthcare. Access to quality education must be expanded, especially in rural areas, and health infrastructure and services must be improved to ensure universal access to quality and affordable health care.

Security, economy, power supply, and foreign policy are critical in the quest for national development

Security, economics, electricity supply, and foreign policy are indeed essential in the quest for national development. On security, Nigeria has faced significant security challenges including insurgency, terrorism, communal conflicts, and banditry. Strengthening security requires a comprehensive approach that includes addressing the root causes of conflict, improving intelligence and law enforcement capabilities, and promoting community engagement and establishing faith. On the economy, diversifying the economy to become less dependent on oil is essential for sustainable development. This involves promoting sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services, as well as creating a favorable environment for business and attracting foreign investment. It is also important to address issues such as corruption, poor infrastructure, and access to finance. Electricity supply is a big issue. Nigeria faces persistent challenges in electricity supply, hindering economic growth and development. To solve this problem, we need to invest in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure, as well as promote renewable energy sources and improve the efficiency of the power sector. Nigeria’s foreign policy should prioritize national interests, including economic diplomacy, regional integration, and international cooperation. Engaging with other countries and international organizations can help attract investment, promote trade, and address global challenges such as climate change and security threats.

How would you dissect those sectors in the light of current realities in Nigeria vis-a-vis the status of Nigerians in the Diaspora?

Given the current reality in Nigeria, several considerations must be made when analyzing these areas regarding the situation of Nigerians in the Diaspora. Let me analyze it in the context already explained in my previous answer. On security, Nigerians in the Diaspora have concerns about the security situation in Nigeria, especially terrorism and violence. Addressing security challenges is vital not only for the well-being of Nigerians at home but also to maintain the confidence of the diaspora and attract investment and their expertise to the country. On the economy: Nigerians in the diaspora can play a vital role in contributing to the economic development of the country. Remittances from Nigerians abroad constitute an important source of foreign exchange and contribute to poverty reduction. Creating a favorable environment for investment, encouraging diaspora participation, and facilitating knowledge transfer can help harness the potential of Nigerian professionals abroad. On the issue of power supply, the problem of inadequate electricity supply affects both Nigerians at home and abroad. Improving the power sector can have a positive impact on different sectors of the economy and improve the business environment. Engaging the Nigerian diaspora in renewable energy projects and technology transfer can help address electricity supply challenges. Talking about foreign policy, Nigerians in the Diaspora can serve as valuable ambassadors and bridges between Nigeria and other countries. Engaging with diaspora communities can help promote trade and investment, strengthen cultural ties, and foster cooperation in a variety of sectors. Leveraging the expertise and networks of Nigerian experts abroad can advance Nigeria’s foreign policy goals.

How best can Nigeria harness the potential of Nigerian professionals plying their trade in Europe, the United States, and other parts of the developed countries? Why and how do you mean?

Thank you for this important question. Nigeria can tap into the potential of Nigerian professionals plying their trade in Europe, the United States, and other developed countries by adopting several strategies, in addition to solving the security problems I already discussed.

The government can facilitate their return by creating incentives and opportunities. This may include providing tax incentives, providing research and development grants, and facilitating job placement and business opportunities. Secondly, establish knowledge transfer programmes that enable Nigerian professionals abroad to share their knowledge and expertise with institutions, universities, and local industry. This can be done through partnerships, exchange programs, mentoring initiatives, and collaborative research projects. Thirdly, strengthen professional networks by creating platforms and networks that facilitate connections and collaboration between Nigerian professionals abroad and their counterparts in Nigeria. This can promote knowledge sharing, business collaboration and career opportunities. The last but not the least, enhance investment opportunities by creating a favorable environment for Nigerian professionals abroad to invest in the country. This may involve streamlining investment processes, providing access to finance, and ensuring a transparent and predictable business environment. By harnessing the potential of Nigerian professionals abroad, Nigeria can benefit from their skills, knowledge, and networks, which can contribute to economic growth, innovation, and national development.

Do you think there’s something wrong with our brand of politics nay democratic practice? Why and how do you believe so?

Even the oldest democracies in the world still have challenges. So we should not be ashamed to acknowledge the challenges Nigeria Nigerian democratic practice is facing. Some areas to look at include weak institutions, political corruption, ethno-religious breakdown, and lack of issue-based politics. To begin with, Nigeria struggles with weak democratic institutions, hindering effective governance and the rule of law. Strengthening institutions such as the judiciary, electoral authorities and anti-corruption bodies is vital to promote accountability and transparency. Also, corruption is a persistent problem in Nigerian politics, eroding public trust and hindering development. Fighting corruption requires strong anti-corruption measures, enforcement of applicable laws, and the creation of a culture of accountability and transparency. Furthermore, Nigeria is a diverse country with many different ethnic and religious groups. The political manipulation of these divisions often leads to tension and conflict. Promoting inclusion, dialogue, and fair representation can help bridge these divisions and promote national unity. Finally, Nigerian politics is often characterized by politics based on personalities and patronage rather than a focus on substantive policy issues. Encouraging issue-based politics, promoting competent leadership, and engaging in constructive debate can improve democratic practice.

What will you suggest as the way forward and why?

Nigeria’s way forward requires coordinated efforts on many fronts. We can start by strengthening institutions; building strong and independent institutions is critical for effective governance, rule of law and accountability. This involves investing in capacity building, ensuring judicial independence, and promoting transparency and meritocracy in the civil service. We should continue with anti-corruption efforts as is being done by the present government through EFCC. The Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede deserves a special mention for the outstanding job he has been doing. Please keep it up. Combating corruption requires a comprehensive approach that includes both preventive and punitive measures. This involves strengthening anti-corruption agencies like EFCC, enforcing existing laws, promoting transparency in public procurement, and creating a culture of integrity and accountability. Also, we should continue economic diversification and inclusive growth. Nigeria must reduce its dependence on oil and diversify its economy. This involves promoting sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services, as well as creating an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and innovation. Inclusive growth must be a top priority to reduce poverty and inequality. Another important area we should continue to address is infrastructure. Nigeria needs significant investment in infrastructure, including electricity, transport, and digital connectivity. This requires attracting domestic and foreign investment, improving the business environment, and implementing effective infrastructure planning and management. Equally important is human resource development. Investment in education, healthcare and skills development is essential to unleash Nigeria’s potential. This involves increasing access to quality education, addressing health infrastructure gaps and promoting vocational and technical training to meet labor market needs. The last but not the least is promoting social cohesion. Nigeria must address ethno-religious divisions and promote social cohesion and inclusion. This involves promoting dialogue, promoting understanding between groups, and ensuring fair representation and opportunities for all Nigerians.

What needs to be done to have a nation, not a country as we currently have?

To have a nation, not just a nation, Nigeria must focus on nation-building efforts that foster a shared sense of identity, purpose and belonging among its diverse population. Some key factors include social integration i.e., promote policies and initiatives that encourage social integration, interaction and understanding between different ethnic, religious, and regional groups. This may include cultural exchange programs, national service initiatives, and comprehensive governance structures. Next is inclusive governance, that is, ensure that governance structures and processes are inclusive, transparent, and representative of the diversity of our people. This includes promoting fair political representation, participatory decision-making, and respect for human rights. Finally, we should develop and promote a set of shared national values and narratives that emphasise unity, patriotism, and commitment to the common good.

