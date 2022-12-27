How festival broke barrier of religious differences in Oyo community

It was a unification exercise last week when people from the three major religious affiliations in Ofiki, Atisbo South Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, converged and celebrated the 2022 Alawo Ekun festival together without bias on the Obatala hill. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that this year’s festival is not devoid of the usual cultural rite and festivities with each religious affiliation having its time out with a grand finale that featured royal blessings.

Ofiki town in Atisbo South Local Council Development Area of Oyo State is surrounded by mountains and hills like many other towns within the state. But for residents of Ofiki, the mountains are not just a physical situation but a major part of their cultural heritage and the hills, especially the major ones; Obatala and Iluku, which are said to have mystical powers are celebrated annually and have become home to all religions despite the cultural issues attached to them, putting Ofiki in the category of communities with historical mountains.

And every year, the Alawo Ekun festival takes place primarily on the Obatala hill which is exclusive for the Aare and his subjects while Iluku hill is the second abode for both quarters in the town.

According to history, what stands the Obatala and Iluku hills out is their place in the heritage of the town; the Obatala hill is where the Aare and his followers first settled, it was named Obatala by Aare Ajibesin, the progenitor of Aare Ofiki and Ago Are dynasty. The Aare is the sole custodian of Obatala and the priests are the traditional worshippers.

The Iluku hill is also meaningful, Iluku which fully means “Ilu kii Ku”, that is, a town never dies, is the most popular as it was the hill that accommodated the amalgamated settlers of Sanndo, Agere and Ito, who later formed Ofiki and Agoare

The Aare Alawo Ekun festival is an annual traditional festival which has been in for generations and it is symbolic for being a prayer day of sacrifice for the community and traditionalists before Ọba Gbenga Adigun Adéòye Oyetunji Oyinlola Il became the Ààrẹ of Ofiki and repackaged it for other religious beliefs to participate, hence, it changed to a three days festival.

But on these hills, especially Obatala, during the Aare Alawo Ekun festival, there are three significant spots where prayers are offered. In spite of its rich cultural background, the hills also serve as a prayer ground for the three major religions in Nigeria without one affecting the other. The traditional head of the community attested to this when he stated that, “in accordance with religious liberty and freedom, as a king, you are expected to pray in the mountains by your belief and not to hinder the belief of others.”

Speaking on this year›s event, Ọba Gbenga Adéòye who described it as a success, expressed his vision of expanding the festival›s scope annually, adding that it has continued to attain the vision of improving peaceful coexistence and aid development in his town

He said that the festival “showcased our history in a short live stage drama presentation. Well attended by from all facets of our community including the political class.

“More importantly it was an opportunity for cultural display, leisure, reunion, sharing and caring, cash gifts to five young widows by Olori Adeoye Adedolapo Lolade Ashabi Foundation for women and children. Traders had huge sales, while others had opportunity for free Sim card registration by Usdaus Ventures.

“It›s a great privilege for a king to be loved by his subjects. This was showcased by everyone in the kingdom and friends of the kingdom including the political class.

“Special thanks to HE Barr. Adebayo Lawal the Deputy Governor of Oyo State for his financial and moral support. Also the duo of Chairmen of Atisbo Local Government and the Area Development Council ably represented by Hon Chief Ayoola Makanjuola Joe.





“We are poised at ensuring that we implement the second phase of our strategic plan amongst which are tourism and infrastructure development. We are looking forward to Corporate bodies, government and business associates in establishing a games village at Obatala to boost the tourism potential of the God given natural resources.

“We strongly covet government in the areas of infrastructure development. As we approach the election month, my people are ready to vote massively and ensure maintenance of Peace and order.

“Finally, we appreciate Chief Odekunle Olanrewaju Ahmed CEO of Folan Integrated Farms, Prince Oladeji Tunde, Prince David Adeoye, Olori Adeoye Adedolapo Lolade Ashabi foundation, the Community executives, Aare in Council, Edu Royal family, Subjects home and in diaspora, planning Committee members, security men and gentlemen of the press. It is our desire to expand the scope of the festival annually” Oba Adeoye added.

And due to the closeness of the people in the community and their tolerance for the religious belief and liberty of others, every man goes to the mountain to pray in whichever mode his religion dictates without disagreements.

“Everyone is allowed on the hills, both male and female, indigenes and non-indigenes, young and old. It is open to all and no religion is restricted from performing prayers here in their own way,” Oba Adeoye stated.

The two hills are powerful and tied historically to royalty; the Aare dynasty as they were seats of power in the olden days. History has it that Aare Akioso Oluwonde from Obatala joined the Alaafin Abiodun Adegoolu army at Oyo to conquer Aare Latosa who usurped the Alaafin’s powers at the time.

And in line with the Ààrẹ Ofiki vision, the festival once again served as a point of unification where religious tolerance was the code and people in their diversity celebrated and prayed without any form of bias or disagreement.