How FCT is growing student entrepreneurs’ skills using AI — Education Secretary

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has reaffirmed its commitment towards the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in growing the skills of young entrepreneurs within the Territory.

Speaking in Abuja at the grand finale of FCT School Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Exhibition and Award, the Executive Secretary of FCT Education Secretariat, Dr. Danlami Hayyo said “Today is a celebration of vision, creativity, and the untapped potential of the next generation of leaders, inventors, and change makers.

“Let me begin by acknowledging the foresight and tireless effort of the Education Secretariat team, our partners, school heads, and indeed the participating students whose enthusiasm and innovation have brought us to this remarkable moment.

“This initiative is not just a programme, it is a movement to position our educational System as a hub of practical learning and real-world problem-solving. The theme for this year, “Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Enhance Entrepreneurship,” could not be more timely.

“In a world that is changing at the speed of thought, AI is not just a luxury for advanced economies, it is a necessity for all, particularly for young minds in developing Nations like ours”.

The FCT Executive Secretary explained that with AI, “We can build smarter businesses, create faster solutions, and unleash innovation that transforms how we work, Learn, and live. As we celebrate today’s young entrepreneurs, let us reflect on the fact that the future is already knocking.

“The students who are exhibiting here are not just competitors in a school event, they are the future CEOs, tech founders, problem-solvers, and policymakers of Nigeria. What they need is our continued support, guidance, and most importantly, opportunities to grow.

“This Administration is committed to fostering a curriculum that bridges classroom theory with real-world application. Through programs like this, we are deliberately shifting education from passive consumption to active Creation.

“We are saying to every child: ‘Your ideas matter. Your dreams are valid. And your creativity can build the future of this country”.

Also speaking, the Director, FCT Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Olobashola Kolawole said “This initiative was born out of a vision to nurture the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of our young minds, equipping them with the tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

“Today we are here to celebrate the spirit of enterprise, the power of creativity, and the ingenuity of our students and also the unveiling of The Young Innovator’s Magazine—a platform dedicated to showcasing their brilliance and inspiring future generations.

“The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a tool; it is a transformative force, and by harnessing its power, we can solve local and global challenges while creating sustainable opportunities. With the use of AI, the entrepreneurs can launch their product faster, cut cost and scale up their business in a smarter way” Kolawole noted.

On her part, FCT Head of School, Entrepreneurship, Dr. Mrs Udofia Elizabeth Enefiok said as “we continue to navigate the complexities of the 21st-century economy, it has become increasingly clear that entrepreneurship is no longer a nicety, but a necessity.

“The world needs innovative thinkers, creative problem-solvers, and bold risk-takers to drive growth, create jobs, and solve some of humanity’s most pressing challenges”.

“At our school, we are committed to fostering a culture of entrepreneurship that empowers students to turn their passions into careers and their ideas into viable businesses.

“Our entrepreneurship program is designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and mindset necessary to succeed in today’s fast-paced and rapidly changing business landscape,” Udofia noted.

Out of the Ten (10) schools that got to the finals, Government Science and Technical School Garki, Area 3 Abuja came first in the competition.