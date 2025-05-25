How escaped gang leader armed, led me to hijack fuel-laden truck — Suspect

A suspected member of a gang which specialised in intercepting and hijacking trucks conveying Premium Motor Spirit, Azeez Bashiru, has confessed to committing the crime, but said he was lured into it by the gang leader, known as Femi a.k.a FM.

Bashiru and one other suspect, Oyekunle Olaoluwa, were arrested by operatives of the Monitoring Unit, Oyo State Police Command, when they allegedly intercepted a truck conveying 45,000 litres of PMS, popularly known as petrol, along Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road at about 8p.m. recently.

Armed with gun and cutlasses, the gang, led by Femi, who is currently at large, reportedly used an empty lorry to block the fuel-laden truck. Sunday Tribune learnt that three of the gang members forced the driver, his assistant and two mechanics out of the truck and led them into the bush, while one of the remaining three moved the truck away, followed by another two in the lorry used for the operation.

In the bush, Femi and others tied the hands of the victims and stayed with them so as not to let them escape. However, after a while, calls by Femi to one of his members who went to discharge the fuel in a filling station went unanswered, raising the suspicion that things did not turn out well. Immediately, he told the gang members with him to leave the bush.

Unknown to Femi and others, there was a distress call to Idi Ayunre police station after the robbery incident, and the Monitoring Unit, led by ACP Sola Aremu, was informed. With intelligence gathering, the operatives located the filling station where the truck was taken and arrested Olaoluwa at the point of discharging it, while the truck and its content were recovered.

During interrogation, Olaoluwa disclosed that Femi sent him to help escort the truck to the filling station. His confession also led to the arrest of the second suspect, Bashiru.

Bashiru, a commercial motorcyclist aged 30, told the Sunday Tribune: “It is true we hijacked a PMS-laden truck, armed with gun and cutlass. We were led on the operation by Femi. There were two other members with us. I didn’t know them. They were brought by Femi.

“I knew Femi when he was into oil bunkering at pipelines. I knew him through an elderly man who has now left Ibadan. I used to convey the man’s son with a motorcycle before I was introduced to him. When I knew Femi through the Baba, I started conveying him whenever he came from Lagos State. He told me he was into oil bunkering in Ogun State.

“At a time, he was arrested and imprisoned. We didn’t see each other again because I left Ibadan at that time for Ogbomoso. When he came out of prison, he called me. I don’t know how he got my phone number. I started conveying him to wherever he wanted to go. He usually comes from Lagos and would sleep in hotels.

How I joined in truck hijacking

“This is my first time of joining Femi. He asked me if I could work with him, and I asked if it’s oil bunkering. He replied that we would hijack trucks conveying petroleum products. I agreed to join him.

“When Femi came to Ibadan, I picked him up at Ibadan-end of the old Toll Gate and took him to Adegbayi area to meet the second suspect, Olaoluwa. After they discussed, I was told that we would go for the operation the following day.

“On that day, they brought a lorry which we used to block the fuel tanker we saw. Olaoluwa was with the lorry driver. I was in the bush with Femi and one other person. Femi held a gun while I was with a cutlass he gave me. We meant to use the weapons to scare the tanker driver so that he would surrender to us easily.

“There was repair going on at the bad portion where we hid, so it was easy to block the fuel tanker. We ordered the driver and other people with him out of the truck and marched them into the bush. I, Femi and one other gang member stayed with them in the bush after tying them up. Olaoluwa got into the lorry used to block the truck, while another one of us drove the truck away.

“Later, Femi started calling Olaoluwa’s number but he did not pick. Femi immediately suspected that something had happened. We quickly left the victims in the bush. I was later trailed to my residence and arrested.”

In his confession, Olaoluwa, aged 35, who claimed to be a marketer at NNPC Depot, Apata, said, “I had oil companies I was working for at the depot. I used to help filling stations in getting allocations.

“One of my bosses, whom I once worked with, was involved in oil bunkering. He did not usually come to the depot regularly. I used to see Femi with that boss sometimes when I went to him, but I did not relate with him. Later, that boss told Femi that I was his representative at the depot, and he collected my number.

“In April, 2023, Femi called me very early one day and told me that he wanted to give me a filled petrol tanker. I asked him if it would not cause trouble and he said no. However, what I had feared happened. I had finished discharging the fuel in a filling station in Ibadan when I was called. The people going with the tanker were intercepted at Ogere axis and the owner came from Ogun State to draw the fuel from the underground tank in which we discharged it. I went to Ogun State to explain that I didn’t know it was stolen. I was handed over to the police, and I paid for damages claimed by the truck owner. That was how I got a bad image at the NNPC depot. People were no longer ready to work with me.

“For a long time, I stopped relating with Femi, but one day, he messaged me on Whatsapp. He told me to look for a petrol station where we could take fuel to, but I told him I didn’t have any. On another day, he called and asked where I was, and I told him I was at Adegbayi area in Ibadan. Not long after, I saw him arrive with Bashiru. We chatted and he left. A day before the hijacking, Femi called and told me he had fuel in a truck to dispense and had already got a buyer. He said that all he needed me for was to follow the truck to the point of discharge in a petrol station. I replied that I was not free that day and left.

“The following day, he called again and I went to wait for him at the Toll Gate at about 8pm. At about 11p.m., he called me again that I should move to the bridge close to the Toll Gate where I would see a NIPCO truck. He described the person I would see to me.

“I went there and introduced myself. I was taken to the filling station, and we were discharging the content when police came.”

Commenting on the suspects’ arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, said that investigation was still ongoing, and the command was on the trail of the gang leader.

The CP, who stated that the command learnt that hijacking was Femi’s stock in trade, gave the assurance: “We already have his picture and identity. It’s a matter of time; we will get him.”