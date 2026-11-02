How ergonomic seating is tackling Nigeria’s silent back pain crisis

By Abdulqudus Ajeigbe

ACROSS Nigeria’s sprawling commercial centres and quiet educational institutions, millions of citizens spend between eight and twelve hours every single day seated at desks, classroom benches, and computer workstations. Behind this ordinary picture of daily work and study lies a severe public health crisis that is developing silently across decades. Chronic low back pain and progressive spinal deformation have become widespread conditions affecting Nigerians of all ages. Clinical studies and physical assessments across the country reveal that over 65% of citizens regularly endure severe postural strain caused by standard, unergonomic furniture. The cumulative impact of sitting on poorly designed seats begins in early childhood, worsens throughout secondary and university education, and culminates in debilitating musculoskeletal disorders during peak working years.

The evidence of early postural damage is clearly documented in primary school classrooms across North-Central Nigeria. A 2026 study conducted by Abdulraheem and Abdulrasak from the University of Ilorin, published in the Journal of Environmental Spectrum, evaluated six hundred and twelve primary school pupils aged six to twelve years across Ilorin Metropolis. The researchers measured key physical body dimensions against standard classroom furniture parameters and discovered alarming physical mismatches. Seat height exceeded the lower leg height in 68 % of pupils, desk height exceeded sitting elbow height in 74%, and seat depth exceeded buttock to popliteal length in 59%. These physical incompatibilities forced young children into forward trunk flexion, unnatural shoulder elevation, and dangling feet without ground support. The study established that exposure to unergonomic furniture during formative physical growth creates a direct foundation for long-term spinal misalignments.

As students progress into secondary education, the physical strain intensifies due to the widespread practice of supplying identical furniture sizes to growing adolescents. A 2023 study led by Dr. Aiyegbusi and his colleagues at the University of Lagos examined secondary school classrooms in Lagos State. The researchers found that manufacturing homogeneous furniture without considering adolescent growth variations creates severe anthropometric mismatches. This continuous physical mismatch was identified as a direct primary risk factor for adolescent spinal deformities, establishing a pattern of postural overload that students carry into adulthood. Meanwhile, by the time young adults transition into the corporate workforce, decades of uncorrected seating strain manifest as chronic medical conditions. A 2021 investigation conducted by Salihu and colleagues from the National Orthopaedic Hospital Dala in Kano surveyed three hundred office workers across the Kano metropolis. The researchers found a 65.3% prevalence of active low back pain among office staff. Furthermore, 68% of respondents reported suffering from previous musculoskeletal disorders, with 54.4% specifically reporting persistent hip pain. The study highlighted that only 33.7% of office workers maintained proper seating posture and 37.7% had access to an ergonomic chair, demonstrating a widespread lack of supportive seating in Nigerian workplaces.

Addressing this national health challenge requires a clear understanding of how health-focused seating differs from conventional/traditional furniture. In an interview conducted with Mr Endurance Thompson Ukoyo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Thekan Ergonomic Chairs and Table, he highlighted the fundamental difference between ordinary office seating and engineered ergonomic solutions. Unfortunately, it has taken us decades in Nigeria to fully absorb and understand the difference between basic furniture and specialised seating. People often use the blanket term “office furniture” when referring to chairs and tables, without realising there are distinct functional categories. Standard furniture simply provides a place to sit, whereas ergonomic furniture is health-focused. It is engineered to enhance productivity, manage space effectively, and support human anatomy. Just as smartphones replaced basic mobile phones to offer advanced capabilities, ergonomic furniture has emerged to deliver measurable medical, ergonomic, and productivity benefits in the workplace.

Mr Ukoyo explained that the modern Nigerian workday combines extended desk hours with daily commutes, multiplying the risk of physical degeneration over a career. Many professionals do not realise the severe threat posed by spending 8 to 12 hours daily sitting at a desk under work pressure. Prolonged sitting causes physical degeneration and contributes to abdominal weight gain, which people often misattribute solely to diet or lifestyle choices. To compound the issue, after spending 8 to 10 hours seated in an office, workers commute home in Lagos traffic, spending another 3 to 4 hours in the exact same sitting position inside a car. Upon arriving home, they sit in front of the TV to eat dinner and then go straight to bed. This sedentary lifestyle accumulates over 10, 20, or 30 years. Upon retirement, or even after just a decade of work, individuals experience severe chronic waist pain, back pain, knee issues, reduced mobility, and obesity.

The medical effectiveness of ergonomic seating interventions is supported by clinical research in southern Nigeria. A 2023 experimental trial conducted by Ubom Achalu from the Department of Health Education at the University of Port Harcourt, published in the Partners Universal International Innovation Journal, evaluated fifty patients suffering from chronic back conditions at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. The trial demonstrated that introducing adjustable ergonomic chairs, height-adjustable desks, anti-fatigue mats, and structured posture education significantly promoted proper spinal alignment and brought about measurable reductions in low back pain among both outpatient and spine physiotherapy groups. Technological advancements in active workspace design are also helping professionals maintain continuous spinal health. Modern ergonomic seating features multi-directional adjustments including four-dimensional armrests, adjustable seat depth, dynamic recline mechanisms, and customisable lumbar supports that adapt to individual spinal curves.

In addition, automated smart power tables incorporate built-in height controls that automatically raise the desk to a standing position after two or three hours of sitting. This automated feature encourages workers to alternate between sitting and standing, stimulating blood circulation and relieving continuous pressure on the lumbar spine throughout the working day. Despite these proven health benefits, financial perceptions remain a primary barrier to widespread adoption in Nigeria. Standard office chairs sell for fifty thousand to one hundred thousand Naira, whereas high-quality ergonomic chairs range between seven hundred thousand and one point five million Naira. Mr Ukoyo addressed this price gap by contrasting the initial purchase price with the long-term cost of medical treatments.

In Nigeria, prospective buyers often ask why they should spend 700,000 Naira or 1.5 million Naira on an ergonomic chair when they can buy a standard chair for 50,000 Naira or 100,000 Naira. While they may look similar visually, functionally they are completely different. Ergonomic chairs are engineered to align joints, support spinal curvature, and prevent muscular strain. After visiting orthopedic hospitals and witnessing patients undergoing knee replacements, hip replacements, and severe spinal surgeries, my perspective changed. Many individuals spend millions in healthcare costs for preventable conditions that stemmed from decades of poor seating. It is surprising that people readily spend 20 million Naira to 30 million Naira on luxury vehicles or high-end real estate, yet hesitate to invest 700,000 Naira in an ergonomic chair that directly protects their daily health and physical mobility.

To make health-engineered furniture accessible across different income levels, manufacturers have developed practical financial solutions. These include tiered product models that preserve core anatomical lumbar support, flexible installment plans for verified employees, and four-year buyback programmes that allow customers to trade in used chairs for upgrade credits. To build local technical capacity and reduce dependence on expensive imports, domestic producers have partnered with public institutions. Government collaboration is vital. We have partnered successfully with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to establish a technical training and manufacturing facility in Akwa Ibom State. We brought in international experts from the US and India to train Nigerian youth in specialized manufacturing skills and build local industrial capacity.

Ongoing academic collaborations between manufacturing firms and Nigerian tertiary institutions, such as postgraduate thesis research at the University of Lagos, continue to build local scientific data on workspace ergonomics. As public health awareness grows, experts emphasize that addressing back pain requires systemic policy changes, including enforcing anthropometric furniture standards in public schools and prioritizing locally manufactured ergonomic products in government procurement. Protecting spinal health from childhood through adult employment is essential to securing the long-term well-being and economic productivity of the nation.

Failing to prioritize proper ergonomics shortens productive careers and forces people to spend their retirement and savings in hospitals treating preventable spinal injuries. You do not need to suffer through that.

• Ajeigbe is a public affairs analyist