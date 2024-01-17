The police in Lagos State on Wednesday blamed their inability to complete the investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of late hip hop star, Ilerioluwa Aloba AKA Mohbad on EndSARS protests.

The police in the state said that it was yet to receive the result of the toxicology test on the body of the late singer, hence, investigations could not be completed.

The late musician died on the 27th of September, resulting in widespread protest and condemnation from members of the public.

The police in Lagos State swung into action and arrested some people, including popular hip hop star, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, Samson Balogun AKA Samny Larry and the nurse, who reportedly treated the late Mohbad before his death.

The state commissioner of police, Adegoke Fayoade, while responding to questions from newsmen after parade of suspects on Wednesday said that the destruction of the DNA and forensic centre, during the EndSARS protest, delayed the investigations into the death of Mohbad.

The police boss said “It is sad to say that we are yet to receive the toxicology report. We are still awaiting the arrival of the report from the US. We will make public the outcome when we receive it” he added.

He added “During the EndSARS riot of 2020, hoodlums destroyed multi-billion naira properties in Lagos, including the DNA and Forensic Center built by the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.”

The police boss however assured members of the public that the police would ensure that the case is properly investigated to a reasonable conclusion.

