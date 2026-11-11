How electric, CNG vehicles will reduce cost of transportation, put off emission on Nigerian roads – NADDC

The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Otunba Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, has revealed that an increased use of electric and CNG vehicles in Nigeria will lead to the reduction of transport fares in the country.

Speaking at the ongoing Abuja International Motor Fair, the DG noted that once upon a time, power and performance were measured purely by the roar of an engine—by the deep rumble of pistons, exhaust, and burning fuel.

“For generations, that roar defined what it meant to move. But look at where engineering has taken us today. Today, the quiet whisper of an Electric Vehicle, the complete silence of an EV drivetrain—can unleash that exact same power, that exact same speed, and extraordinary performance, all without a single drop of fuel or a pu of emission”.

He said what was once only seen through a TV screen is now brought right here, closer to home, onto Nigerian soil—for Nigerians to touch, to test, to feel, and to own.

“This transformation is the very essence of why the National Automotive Design and Development Council exists. Building a vibrant, self-sustaining local automotive industry is not an abstract economic goal. It is about dignity, access, and self-reliance.

“Why should a hardworking Nigerian have to wait years just to experience the world’s latest mobility breakthroughs? Why should our businesses spend millions of hardearned foreign exchange importing vehicles from across the globe when we have the brains, the hands, and the determination to build them right here?” Osanipin questioned.

He explained that “our mission at the NADDC is clear: we are building an industry where modern, reliable, and clean vehicles are assembled by Nigerians, for Nigerians.

“Every vehicle represents a potential for local craftsmanship, skilled youth, domestic capacity, and economic empowerment. When a mass transit bus, a CNG-powered commercial van, or an electric car rolls out an assembly line in Lagos, Nnewi, or Kaduna, it creates direct jobs for our technicians, engineers, and spareparts manufacturers.

“More importantly, it directly impacts the lives of ordinary citizens by driving down transport costs, increasing safety, and keeping our economy moving”.

He stated that the event was organized for the fleet operator, the small business owner, the commuter, and the aspiring entrepreneur.

“The vehicles showcased across these grounds represent the absolute best of what our industry has to offer, a modern engineering tailored to our roads, our climate, and our economic realities.

“As you walk through these displays over the next four days, do not just look at machines. Look at the future of Nigerian industrialization. Look at our commitment to alternative energy, local component development, technical training, and sustainable mobility.

“Together, through public policy, private enterprise, and local patronage, we are steering Nigeria toward an auto industry that belongs to us, works for us, and builds prosperity for generations to come” the DG stated.