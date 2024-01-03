Tragedy struck last Christmas as 21-year-old man was killed by a trigger-happy vigilante member after a woman raised an alarm, alleging that the deceased was a thief.

The killer vigilante, his victim and the woman alarmist are said to be neighbours at Erhunmwunsee area of Benin City, Edo.

The victim, Kelvin Ochioka, a telephone accessories hawker from Ebonyi State was gunned down at 23, Erhunmwunsee Street, off Ehakpen Street, Uzebu Quarters, Benin City at about 3:34pm on December 25, 2023.

Investigation revealed that the vigilante armed with a single barrel gun, clad in mufti, on hearing the woman shouting, “thief oh! thief oh!!”, scaled his fence to open fire on his victim.

The victim’s friend, Mr. Salas said his late friend, Kelvin, had minor quarrel with the woman alarmist popularly known as “Nurse,” over musical sound from their MP3 in the compound.

He added that few hours after the verbal confrontation, the said woman started shouting ‘thief oh! thief oh’ on sighting his friend, and the vigilante shot him in the stomach.

When our correspondent visited the area, the residents condemned the killing and charged the police to ensure justice is served.

They query the action of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Evbuotubu Police Station for allowing the woman alarmist to be walking freely after the incident.