How dignitaries stormed debut of Sports Law and Practice book

For the first time in the history of Nigeria legal jurisprudence , a book specially devoted to the tourism sector has been published and publicly presented in Abuja, Nigeria

The book, a product of 1O years legal research was produced by Dr Emmanuel Oluwafemi Olowononi, a Senior Lecturer at the Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

The book was launched with pomp in the presence of dignitaries which include the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu who was the special guest of honour, Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Yahaya Bello, Ben Ayade and the Minister of Sport, Sunday Dare.

Also present at the occasion were the immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Olumide Akpata, Senator Smart Adeyemi, Solomon Lalong , Asiwaju A Awomolo (SAN) and other distinguished legal minds in Nigeria.

In his speech, Governor Akeredolu commended the author of the book, Dr Oluwafemi Olowononi, for thinking out of the box by venturing into a new area of legal jurisprudence hitherto unnoticed and unrecognised” adding that he was enamoured by the author for exploring his exuberant mental capacity as a young man to fish out a lucrative aspect of the law that some of them, who belong to the old generation of legal practitioners, never thought of.

Gov Akeredolu pointed out that Dr Olowononi has employed his mental capacity to excavate what has been hidden from the old and wise and adumbrated it for the benefit of all, emphasising that the situation in the country is hard and stiff and seems that the solution lies not within the mental capability of the old but within the polished superior exuberance of the youths who should take back their country.

He thus tasked youths in Nigeria to likewise and in unison put their thoughts together and take back their country.

The Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, who was represented by Mr Akinlolu Folu, Head, Legal Services, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development commended Dr Olowononi for coming out with an indispensable material for the ministry.

According to Folu, Sports Law and Practice have come to fill a gap and invalidate the dearth of legal materials in Nigeria, pointing out that it will go a long way in relieving the ministry of the burden of searching for legal materials when needed.

Mr Olumide Akpata said he had to grace the public presentation of the book purposely because of it being a new area of law, adding that of other importance is the personality of the author as a brilliant teacher of the law who has a unique style of imparting knowledge.

He pointed out that the publication of the book, which he described as unique, is a testimony of the character of the author who daily seeks or foray into new knowledge areas.

Asiwaju Awomolo described the book as a gift to the sports sector, legal practitioners, law students and sport lovers.

Reviewing the book, Dr Peter Oniemola deftly and clinically highlighted the essential paragraphs of the book chapter by chapter and revealed to the guests the hidden relevant legal nuggets in the book.

He described the book as a product that can’t be put down by a classical legal mind not only to fill a vacuum in the legal space but to pathfind a new course and new professional concern for lawyers.





Representatives of Governors Ayade and Yahaya Bello delivered commendable messages of congratulations to the author for expanding the frontiers of legal practice in Nigeria.

Mr Paul Kashim , who represented Gov Tambuwal, also described the book as a must to be acquired by every lawyer and law students because it is a novel area of law.

Senator Osita Osinachi and Hon Luke Inok also delivered goodwill messages and commendable words for Dr Olowononi who they described as an intelligent teacher of the law who is not only humble but diligent at work.

Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN) stamped the confidence and trust which the school reposed in the author by not only leading a team of lecturers from Abuja Campus of the Nigerian Law School which include Dr Mrs Osamolu, Director and Head of Academic, U. Ononye, S.M. Rilwan. PS Okorie and others but waited till the close of the impressive ceremony.

The event which was anchored by Kanayo .O. Kanayo and Professor Mabel Envierhoma, former Dean of Art, University of Abuja, both of whom were ex-students of the Abuja Law School was attended by Professor Paul Idornigie (SAN), Pastor Peter Balogun, Bishop David Asoore, HRM Etim Edet, Professor O. Abifarin, Professor K Adam, Chief Judge, Federal High Court, VC, Kwara State University, Dr Mohammed Ndarani (SAN), Baba JB Daudu (SAN), Prof Ademola Adegoke, Professor Mabel Envierhoma, Former Dean of Art, University of Abuja, Dr Reuben Atabo (SAN), A. Atoyebi (SAN), Tayo Fatogun, (SAN), Chief Ogwu Onoja (SAN), VC NOUN, Chief Henry Akunebu (SAN), Rt Hon Luke Offiong and many other legal luminaries.

Another highlight of the ceremony were the testimonies of brilliance and diligence at work rendered by three students of the Nigerian Law School Abuja Campus rendered by Mrs Bala Bola Briggs, Vice-Chairman, Elders Council Jackie Odukoya, and Mr Etaba, Chairman, Law School students’ Representative Council.

Dr Olowononi in his short thank you message gave glory to God almighty for the event and expressed his unlimited gratitude to everyone who has been used by God to make the public presentation of the book Sports Law and Practice a huge success.

The book which is a product of over 10 years of research, publications and interrogation of the various laws regulating sports in Nigeria will not only shore up the image of Nigeria in the comity of Sports nations but will endear Nigeria sports to global embrace for sustainable economic engagement.

