The Edo State Police Command has explained how Dangote staff were kidnapped, as no fewer than 15 workers were reportedly kidnapped on Monday evening in Okpella, Edo State, as they were returning from work.

The Edo State Police Command released a press statement on Tuesday, 14th May 2024, titled “Attack on a Commercial Bus and Kidnap of Passengers at Okpella in Edo.”

According to the statement, signed by SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Police Public Relations Officer, the incident occurred on May 13, 2024, at around 6:00 PM.

The statement detailed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Okpella Division received a distress call from the head of security at Dangote Cement Factory, Okpella.

The call reported that a bus transporting Dangote Cement workers was ambushed by suspected kidnappers, who then took several passengers into the bush.

In response, the DPO swiftly mobilized police operatives, along with local vigilantes and hunters, to conduct a rigorous search operation in the forest.

During the rescue mission, a man identified only as Omoba, who had sustained bullet wounds on his back, was found and rushed to Halimatu Musa Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Additionally, another victim who was shot during the initial attack, along with one Victor Okon, were also taken to the same hospital for treatment.

The Commissioner of Police for Edo State, CP Funsho Adegboye, issued a directive to the DPO, the vigilantes, and the hunters to intensify their search efforts to ensure the swift rescue of the remaining victims and the apprehension of the kidnappers.

CP Adegboye reiterated this directive during his visit to the Dangote Cement Factory and Halimatu Musa Hospital, where he met with the injured victims.