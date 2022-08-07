‘How Covid-19 affected tourism in Lebanon’

A Lebanese-born Tourism expert and Chief Executive Officer, ExplorewithGhady, Ghady Rahme has stated that the corona virus pandemic affected tourism in Lebanon.

Ghady, who hailed from a village called Bcharre in the North of Lebanon, said the country closed its border due to high numbers of affected people.

The CEO, who said he kept getting the local tourists, noted that tourists from abroad rarely patronised during the Covid-19 except those that got stuck there.

Meanwhile, Ghady explained the tourism business in Lebanon started booming after the pandemic and this is akin to huge referrals from friends and families to his company for a tourism plan.

He revealed that there is snow in the country contrary to the wide perception that Lebanon is a desert country like the majority of Arab countries.

“During COVID, it was just people that are in Lebanon, since the country closed its borders due to high numbers of affected people. The COVID-19 situation was very bad here.

“But, I kept getting local tourists and rarely tourists from abroad except the tourists that got stuck in Lebanon.

“This was because of the virus situation; Lebanon was a red flag country during that time.

“After the pandemic, the business is booming. We are getting a lot of bookings, we even have bookings for January 2023, last month June 2022 we were overbooked throughout the whole month.

“A lot of people are referring their friends and we are getting a lot of return customers because of the high quality service we are offering.

“And the majority of our previous clients that are now our friends and family are already planning their next trip a lot of people are waiting for winter.

“Actually a lot of people don’t know that it snows in Lebanon and think that it is a desert country like the majority of Arab countries which is not the case,” he said.

