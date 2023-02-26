By Seyi Sokoya

TRADITIONAL rulers, family, dignitaries and well-wishers from all walks of life joined the Osile of Oke-Ona, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, to express gratitude to God on the celebration of his 85th birthday last Sunday.

The praise concert was organised by Praise Unlimited and The African Church Worldwide and was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Ogun State.

The event featured the performances of top gospel musicians, including Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi; Evangelist Olubukola Akinade, popularly known as, Senwele Jesu; Aduke Gold; Pastor Kunle Ajayi, Elijah Akintunde, among others.

Dignitaries that graced the event tagged, “God’s Festival 2023” are the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Saburee Babajide Bakre; Primate of African Church Nigeria and Overseas, Most Reverend Julius Olayinka Abbe; wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs Bola Obasanjo; the Iyalode of Egbaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson, captains of industry and clerics.

One of the highpoints of the event was when the celebrant took the centre stage alongside other royal fathers to express his gratitude to God for the celebration of the age.

According to him, “the gospel concert was the best way to appreciate God for the divine grace to attain 85. I will forever praise and worship God with all my life and everything I have.”

The event also featured the installation of chiefs while an award was presented to the celebrant.

