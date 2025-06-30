How citizens aid crude oil thieves in Niger Delta, Tantita boss reveals

The Executive Director of Technical Operations at Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), Capt. Warredi Enisuoh, has lamented the widespread culture of indifference among Nigerians as a key factor contributing to the persistent crude oil theft plaguing the Niger Delta, describing it as sabotage driven by apathy and economic desperation.

Speaking during a lecture titled, “Fight Against Oil Theft – The Impact of Private Security and the Role of the Media,” at the inauguration of the High Chief Dr Government Ekpemupolo Press Centre, fully constructed and furnished by Tantita for the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, Capt. Enisuoh warned that Nigeria’s natural resources would continue to be looted by both locals and foreigners if citizens remain unconcerned.

“I can tell you here that we do not care,” Enisuoh stated bluntly. “If you do not care, people will come and take your resources. Others are teaching their children to care, and they will overpower yours with knowledge and everything. Nobody can steal from your environment without your collaboration,” he added.

He stressed that many oil theft operations involve complicity from local communities and even registered companies, adding that the Niger Delta could rival affluent areas such as Banana Island if its residents truly protected their natural wealth.

Citing shocking examples, he revealed that foreign actors operate with impunity. “We’ve seen tankers coming from Niger Republic to steal oil. These trucks are specially designed, fitted with cylinders inside their trunks to conceal crude oil. Some even go as far as cloning vehicle documents and number plates to avoid detection.”

He urged residents, particularly those in the Niger Delta, to report any suspicious activities. “By law, vehicles must display their number plates. If you see trucks without number plates moving through the Delta, they are criminal trucks,” he warned.

According to Capt. Enisuoh, efforts to curtail illegal refining operations are already yielding significant results, both economically and environmentally. “The air around Port Harcourt is cleaner. Most illegal refineries have been shut down. The waters are clearer, fish are returning, and this project is saving lives.”

However, the battle has not come without its challenges. “When we started, crude output was between 700 to 800 barrels a day. Today, it is around 1.7 million barrels daily. But this progress didn’t come easy, it came with resistance, violence, and danger,” he disclosed.

Beyond oil theft, Enisuoh also addressed the region’s health crisis. “If medical tests were conducted on the people in this region, you’d find that nine out of ten are suffering from kidney disease. So, when someone collapses beside you, don’t assume it was their grandmother’s doing. It is likely environmental.”

He further revealed that communities sometimes rent out illegally installed valves on pipelines to oil thieves for as much as N6 million per week. “Once payment is made, the thieves are shown where the valve is. They open it like a tap and fetch crude. But can you blame them? People are desperate. They need to pay school fees, feed their families, and survive,” he added.

To address the root causes, Tantita has begun reintegrating former offenders into the security framework. “We saw this as an opportunity to tackle socio-economic issues by providing meaningful work for ex-offenders so they can live decently.”

On the role of the media, Enisuoh praised journalists for their support in the anti-oil theft campaign. “We took on this job to enlighten our people, but I must say, journalists have been our lecturers.”

He encouraged the NUJ to continue using the power of the press to drive accountability and raise public consciousness. Drawing on global examples, he illustrated the enormous influence of journalism, recounting how CNN’s strategic coverage during the Gulf War was used to gauge global reaction, and how an Australian journalist risked everything to save an innocent black boy falsely accused of murder.

“These stories show that journalists are not just storytellers; they are defenders of justice and conscience. We know that many of you are under pressure, but your role cannot be overstated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Governor, Right Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the NUJ Warri Chapel on acquiring a permanent secretariat. Represented by the Executive Director (Projects) of DESOPADEC, Dr Ebenezer Okorodudu, the governor described it as a rare feat, unmatched anywhere else in the country.

“So, I congratulate this centre on this great achievement,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to High Chief Government Ekpemupolo and High Chief (Engr.) Kestin Pondi for their efforts in building the secretariat. According to Governor Oborevwori, “Tantita, in just a few years of existence, has distinguished itself as an organisation with a clear sense of purpose and a sound understanding of societal realities.

“They are not only committed to their core mandate but also continuously seek ways to contribute meaningfully to society.”

He underscored the importance of communication in governance, commending the NUJ for its pivotal role in disseminating information. “The policies and activities of government, as well as various developments within society, must be communicated to the people. The NUJ in Delta State and across Nigeria has distinguished itself in this regard.

“I must commend the NUJ for its enterprising spirit. Hence, journalists are rightly referred to as the Fourth Estate of the Realm. I congratulate you. You are doing well, and I know you will continue to do well.

“Thank you for being a good partner to the Delta State Government. The Government is satisfied with the NUJ and will continue to collaborate with the union in fulfilling its responsibilities.”

In his welcome address, the chairman of the NUJ Warri Chapel, Comrade Victor Okpomor, stated that the secretariat was fully constructed and tastefully furnished by Tompolo. He described NUJ Warri as a beacon of hope and a formidable force within the union in Delta State.

Comrade Okpomor noted that for over 30 years since its establishment, the NUJ Warri Chapel had struggled under the burden of annual rent payments.

Other dignitaries who spoke at the event included Hon. Donald Ojogor; NUJ National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahya; the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, HRM Ogheneochuko Ohwotemu; the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM King Monday Obukohwo Whiskey (Udurhie I); and the Registrar of the Nigerian Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, Mr Paul Benenimibo, among others.

Awards were presented to TSSNL, Lily Hospitals, High Chief Kestin Pondi, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, Dr Samuel Ogbuku of the NDDC, Peter Dunia, Prince Olusoji Olatunji, ACP Aliu Shaba, and HRM King Monday Obukohwo Whiskey.

The newly inaugurated Press Centre stands as a testament to Tantita’s commitment not only to oil security but also to the strengthening of democratic institutions such as the press.

ALSO READ: Court grants Natasha bail on self-recognition