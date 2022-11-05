How celebrities reacted to the death of Davido’s son

Condolences have continued to pour in over the demise of Davido and Chioma’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi. KANGMWA GOFWEN and YUSUF ABDULKADIR gathered comments of celebrities from different platforms as they sympathise with the Adeleke’s. Excerpts:

The demise of one’s child is the most devastating and excruciating experience a parent would go through. David Adeleke, famously known as Davido, his fiancé Chioma and the entire Adeleke family are certainly going through a trying moment as they mourn the demise of their three-year-old son Ifeanyi who died on the 31 October after drowning in a swimming pool at home.

Following the news of the demise, celebrities have continued to use their different social media handles to commiserate with the couple.

Below are some comments as written on their handles:

Actress Iyabo Ojo: I don’t even know how to react to this rude shock.I was hoping it wasn’t true.

My God!This is so shocking, sad, devastating & extremely painful.

Olorun! Ikunle abiamooooooooo.

Haaaa, Noooooooooo

Actress Toyin Abraham: I’m weak, David ati chioma, Olorun a fun yin layo, lost for words

Actor Femi Adebayo Salami: This is so heartbreaking. In as much as we find it hard to come off this shock, yet we submit to the will of Allah. My prayers with David & Chioma and the ADELEKE’s family.

Ay comedian: Dear Lord, we will never understand why you would give us a blessing and allow the devil to take it so quickly. No parents want to outlive their children, and it’s really not fair on the few good people who do a lot to help others keep their own children alive, by giving them hopes for a better tomorrow. The death of a child is unnatural, unfair and tragic. This hits me so bad.

Actor Ibrahim Chatta: This is so saddening, waiting to hear that the story is not true. May God give Davido and Chioma the fortitude to bear this great loss. Inna lilahi wa innailey hirajiun

Funke Akindele: Sad! May the little champ’s soul rest in peace, amen. OH Lord! pls comfort the hearts of Chioma, Davido and their families. Pls grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

SIMI: Its cruel how no matter the chaos or pain or suffering or loss that is consuming you, life doesn’t stop. It refuses to stop. I wish life would take several moments of silence to cry with the broken, hurt with them and hopefully, heal with them. We would rather not feel sorrow than hope for a hand to hold when sorrow comes. Nobody wants to see their tragedy as the news of the day. Just a little angel baby. Their little baby. Words and condolences feel so hollow and useless. Our hearts are broken; imagine what their hearts look like.





Kiss Daniel: It really breaks my heart.

Timi Dakolo: I have been typing and deleting all morning. Some pain are so heavy they leave the heart in droplets of tears and one heavy sigh. As a parent, it’s different. This kind of pain changes you.. God Almighty please strengthen Davido and Chioma at this difficult time.

Actor Odunlade Adekola: I cannot imagine the pain and heartache you are feeling right now, I know there are no words that can ease your pains, I want you to know that my heart really goes out to you Davido and Chioma and I pray that the almighty God will comfort you and give you peace. Sending you loads of love.

Obi Cubana: I have never in recent years prayed for a news not to be true like this. I slept and woke up hoping for it to be a bad dream.

Such a lovely boy, such a sweet boy! We all followed your growth in a short term of three years you gave us so much joy, IFEANYICHUKWU!!

The few things that give us happiness the devil always find ways to spoil it; WHY?And I ask again, why do bad things happen to good people?

David and Chioma, words fail me! But God will comfort and console us all!

Cubana cheif priest mourned by sharinga throwback video of davido with Ifeanyi as the singer proved himself to be a doting dad in the emotional clip. He then accompanied the clip with a simple caption that reads. IheAnyiChukwu. –Cubana chief priest.

Portable Zazu: Ave been so depressed ever since I heard about the death of dis young prince, Davido’s son, so sorry about de Big lost my dearest brother pls accept my condolences & take heart

DammyKrane: Popular singer Dammy Krane has set aside his beef with the music star as he joined many other celebrities to condole the Davido .Dammy Krane, who made headlines some weeks ago after he called out Davido over an unpaid debt, sent his condolences to the singer and his family as he urged him to stay strong. Stay strong @davido sending heartfelt condolences to you & your family.

Actor Williams Uchemba: I said I won’t believe anything on social media until I personally confirm myself. I prayed for it to be a lie. I am upset, pained and confused. Nobody deserves to feel this pain. Please say a prayer for Davido, Chioma, and the entire family. Nobody deserves this kind of pain. Rest up, little one.

Actor Muyiwa Ademola: It is one of the saddest things when kids are being buried by parents. We really wish it never happened! May the Almighty give the parents and the entire Adeleke family the strength to bear this loss.Rest in peace Champ.

Mo Abudu: RIP Ifeanyi Adeleke, there are no words.

Sabinus: The hurt and pain can’t be explained or expressed enough. Rest on little angel.

Emoney: For the loss of your son, I send my heartfelt condolences to you and your family through this tough time. I pray to the Lord to give all the strength your family needs at this time.

Brother Shaggy: Rest in the Lord’s arms Ifeanyi Adeleke. Love you forever son.

Ronke Odusanya: The loss of a child a thing anyone shouldn’t go through, may the Lord be with the family during this period.

Bimbo Thomas: Haaa Olorun jooor ma fi ku omo sha adanwo fun wa o (oh Lord don’t burden me with the death of a child), this is too sad, my faith can’t carry it o Olorun jooor.

Yul Edochie: This hit so hard. No parent deserves to go through the pain of losing a child. Sending my condolences to Davido, Chioma and the entire Adeleke family. May God give you the strength to pull through this trying period.

Mercy Aigbe: Completely heartbroken! May God console Ifeanyi’s parents, Davido and Chioma.

Rudeboy (Psquare): My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma. No parent deserves what they are going through right now. Please pray for them.

Olamide: I wish you divine strength to overcome these dark times my brother.

Dakore Egbuson: So heartbreaking, earth-shattering news, I was really hoping this was a wicked rumour but ahhh! This is every parent’s WORST nightmare. God, please console in the way only you know how. My sincere condolences to Davido, Chioma and their entire families.

Toolzo: Praying for healing, comfort and strength for Davido and Chioma. So heartbreaking.

Lasisi Elenu: Father heal your children’s heart from this pain, strengthen them in such a dark and hurtful time oh Lord.

Damola Olatunji: God comfort Davido and Chioma.

Kunle Afolayan: Lord you know the best. May the Lord comfort the bereaved Davido and Family.

In a live session oh his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze said, “when the person you love is involved it becomes a heavy emotional burden. I am not confirming anything but bear with me I will not be live tonight.”

Uche Ogbodo: No parent deserves the pain I swear down! I have been hurting since last night. I feel Ifeanyi’s pain so much. God, why? My heart is really broken. God, please console my Igbo sister Chioma and Davido.