How can I promote and preserve my mental health?

Tade is a young Nigerian graduate who was posted to a state in a different region of the country for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. He was excited about travelling and exploring the new environment and culture for the 12 months duration of the NYSC. He was assigned to a secondary school as his primary place of assignment (PPA). He gladly accepted the challenge because he had always enjoyed teaching and wanted to mentor young students. When Tade arrived at the school, he was warmly received and offered accommodation. Apparently, the school had lacked a teacher for his subject and they were very happy to have him. They didn’t want him uncomfortable so he wouldn’t decide to leave the school. But leaving was the last thing on his mind. He soon immersed himself in work and loved every minute of it.

Things became more difficult with the passage of time. He was struggling to cope with taking three sets of students (SS1 to SS3) while also providing intensive coaching for the SS3 final year class. He became severely stressed, anxious and was eating irregularly, feeling weak, having trouble concentrating, and generally struggled to cope with his duties. He went to the clinic, where he was treated for malaria but he didn’t feel any better afterwards. His Fiancee was worried and advised that he should see a mental health professional as he may be depressed. He was initially shocked but eventually accepted the suggestion. He was seen, commenced on medications and therapy and he soon returned to his usual self. The dark clouds dissipated and he was happy and reinvigorated again.

Discussion

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines mental health as a “state of well-being in which the individual recognizes his or her abilities, can cope with normal life stresses, can work productively and fruitfully, and can contribute to the community,” while health itself is defined as the ‘state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing’. However, most of us pay close attention to our physical health but frequently neglect our mental and social wellbeing.

Let’s consider the following questions: How do you cope with your day-to-day stress?

What do you do to relax? When you are angry, frustrated and fed up, how do you deal? Who do you talk to when you feel down or tired? How often do you intentionally carry out self-care activities? How do you handle your meltdown?

After answering the questions above, would you say you are doing a good job in maintaining and promoting your mental health? If your answer is no, then the tips below can be of help:





Get good sleep.

Invest in human relationships.

Spend quality time with your family and loved ones.

Relax and enjoy life’s daily pleasure. They are usually simple and free.

Avoid drugs or substance abuse, as a coping strategy

Free your weekends; do what you love, and that is relaxing on weekends.

Engage in regular physical exercise, they help to de-stress and also lift your mood.

Develop your emotional intelligence and be kind to others. It not only helps others to feel good but it also makes you feel good too.

Be kind to yourself; do not be too self-critical.

Enjoy being alive and be grateful for the gift of each day, as well as small and big favors

Stay grounded and humble; no one is indispensable. Don’t hold on to grudges, real or perceived slights. They will make you feel miserable. Let go and free your mind.

Seek help from mental health professionals if and when needed; there is no shame in seeking help for your mental health, it is just as important as your physical health.

Where can I access mental health care, If I need it?

Mental health services can be accessed from departments of psychiatry at every Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Centre, State Specialist Hospitals as well as from specialist Neuropsychiatric Hospitals present in every geopolitical region of Nigeria. And you can also reach out to helplines such as those of the Suicide Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (SURPIN): 09080217555, 09034400009, 08111909909 and 07013811143 or the Asido Foundation Helpline for persons with emotional distress: 09028080416.

Conclusion

Promoting and preserving our mental health has to be an intentional undertaking. We simply cannot leave it to chance. There are simple steps that we can undertake to improve our emotional wellbeing as well as those of others around us. We all need one another and everyone needs a shoulder to lean on, from time to time. And if you or anyone you know is really struggling with their mood or mental health generally, please do not hesitate to encourage their seeking professional mental health services without delay. There is no health without mental health.