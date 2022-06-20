How Burna Boy’s police escorts attacked us, married woman involved in Cubana Club shooting finally breaks silence

The married woman at the centre of the shooting at a Lagos club involving Burna Boy has broken her silence over the issue.

It will be recalled that Nigerian singer and grammy award winner, Damini Ebuonluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy trended on social media platforms two weeks ago when his police escorts were alleged to have opened fire and shot two people at Cubanas club in Victoria Island in Lagos.

The shooting was said to have started after a lady who was having fun in the VIP section with her partner and friends at the club turned down the offer to join Burna Boy and his friends.

Recounting the ugly incident which occurred on the 8th of June, 2022, the lady involved, with Instagram handle “@nemebriella” took to the social media platform to share the ugly incident.

The lady said she has been traumatized as a result of the ugly experience and lack of remorse and accountability by the popular singer.

In her lengthy post, she said, “We were visiting Nigeria from America and London for our childhood friend’s wedding. On the 8th of June 2022, @burnaboygram and his friends opened fire at us in @cubanalagos”

“My partner and his friend were shot, both needing urgent medical care. A bullet grazed my partner’s head and our friend was shot in the thigh, leaving him hospitalized and needing emergency surgery in Nigeria.”

She stated that she was having fun with her friends at the club when Burna boy came in with his friends.

She added, “As the night progressed, one of Burna Boy’s friends walked to talk to me. His request was for Burna Boy to talk to me.





“On that first attempt, I told him I wasn’t interested in talking to Burna Boy and I am married to my partner. He came again the second time and was met with the same response.

“He came the third time and that caused a few of our friends to flare up as they asked why he kept coming to disturb me. There were words back and forth and one of Burna Boy’s friends attacked one of our friends, and as they attacked him, the situation degenerated into a fight.”

According to her, the Cubana Club security intervened and things were already going back to normal before another fight broke out.

“At this point, I couldnt find my partner or my best friend. I was screaming for help after being lifted and thrown so hard on the floor by one of Burnas friends and I hurt my left shoulder,” she stated.

Explaining further, she added that “All our private police officers were not allowed into the club, so it was left to us to fight for our lives.

“One of our friends @theflowolf was trying to get Burna Boy to calm the situation but he only laughed at him and proceeded to get in his car whilst being protected by his security.

“The shootings happened twice at different times. His friends were also shooting at people trying to evacuate the club through the main entrance.

“They were out to kill and didn’t care who got hit. My partner’s head was bleeding profusely and his friend lost so much blood he needed a donor as soon as he got to the hospital.

“@burnaboygram left @cubanalagos without a scratch and flew out to Spain the next morning.”

Speaking on the role of the club owner, she said, till now, the club is yet to release footage of the incident, nor release a statement in that regard.

“@obi_cubana only reached out to us four days after the event claiming he had no idea and would do everything to get us justice for attempted murder.

“Eleven days later, there has been no CCTV footage released by the club OR even a statement to address the incident publicly. The business has carried on as usual for him.

“To sum things up, I’m traumatized. I have broken down every day since then. The random flashbacks and nightmares. Especially after seeing @burnaboygrams response.

“The lack of remorse or accountability is beyond me. At least two people could have died that night.”

It will be recalled that Burna Boy briefly reacted to the incident a few days after when he took to Twitter to share how he can’t be surprised by anything said about him on social media.

“Nigerian social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me,” he tweeted.