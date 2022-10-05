How BTN Sales Exhibition will build brand loyalty for SMEs — Adenike Fagbemi

Small and Medium scale business enterprises in Nigeria typically don’t expand their brand loyalty beyond social media, an anomaly the BTN Sales Exhibition is set to correct. This was said by the Executive Director of BrandTell Nigeria, Adenike Fagbemi.

The event, an exhibition tagged ‘‘Sales Yakata” will hold on Saturday, November 26th and Sunday, November 27th 2022 at the National Stadium, Surulere.

The event is organised by BrandTell Business Network (BTN), a push group for brand owners across Nigeria with more than 350 members from different industries.

The initiative is in fulfilment of BrandTell Nigeria’s commitment to encourage business owners to advance in their entrepreneurial venture and connect better with prospects who will believe what they see at the exhibition and will be able to give their first hand live feedback about the variety of product(s) that will be on display.

Furthermore, the exhibition will also be a medium for networking with potential clients and establishing brand affinity. This way, the exhibitors can develop creative methodologies to market their product(s) exceptionally to prospects on their own.

Fagbemi urged participating brands to maximise the limitless opportunities that the exhibition will bring along their way as entrepreneurs, assuring buyers that the exhibitors will offer top quality products at affordable prices.

“Like every exhibition, participating brands will have a chance to network and connect with other brands they can collaborate with in the future. They may be in the same industry, providing the same value, yet find a way to share ideas for the benefit of their brands.

“The amount paid per stall as a potential exhibitor can be earned back in multiple folds, and the brand connectivity that will expand to client loyalty is the ripple effect that might be hard to come across often,” she explained.

