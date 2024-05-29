Bolatito Morolake Adetula comes from the royalty and a family of lawyers. Her grandfather was a lawyer as well as her father, Chief Bukola Adetula, who has made a name for himself as the first Nigerian to establish a law firm in the State of New Jersey, United States of America, and has won over 200 cases in the State and Federal courts of America. Bolatito as a student served as president of the Board of Student Advisers (BSA). Last week, she made waves during her graduation at the prestigious Harvard Law School as she became the inaugural winner of the Yvonne L. Smith Award, for her exemplary dedication to supporting other students throughout their time at the institution. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports the qualities that made her the winner out of her peers from different races and class.

Yvonne L. Smith Award at Harvard Law School

The Yvonne L. Smith Award at Harvard Law School is a new student award that was named in honor of Yvonne Smith who retired last year after serving for 46 years at Harvard Law School, including 35 years as the administrator of the Board of Student Advisers. Smith, whose work managing the Ames Moot Court Competition impacted the lives of generations of students and was a much-loved staff member who students sought out for wisdom and guidance.

Related Posts No Content Available

While introducing the award during the Class Day ceremony, the Dean of Students at Harvard Law School, Stephen Bell declared that “Yvonne helped students get the best out of themselves and others. Through her thoughtful advising and mentoring, she demonstrated leadership, sharp judgment, compassion and integrity. And because of her efforts, thousands of Harvard Law students learnt more; found more belonging in our community, mentored others and developed as future lawyers and leaders.”

Why Tito qualified

Bolatito, popularly called Tito was recognised for her unmatched commitment to mentoring and advising students as well as longstanding efforts to building a more supportive, inclusive environment at Harvard Law. She was described as “a role model and a support system for so many people,”

Tito served as president of the Board of Student Advisers (BSA), a student-led support organisation of more than 40 second and third-year students who serve as mentors and guides to first-year students and as teaching assistants with Climenko Fellows, in the First Year Legal Research and Writing Program. The BSA also administers the Ames Moot Court competition and 1L Ames Moot Court program.

As BSA president, she demonstrated exemplary leadership and advocacy skills as she actively encouraged students to form meaningful relationships with their professors and explore their passions and interests while at law school. As a teaching fellow for multiple courses across multiple disciplines, she supported students in the Cyberlaw Clinic with Professor Chris Bavitz, and in the Family Law and Constitutional Law classes of Professor Jeanne Suk Gersen ’02.

Nomination

Tito was nominated by many for the countless hours she dedicated to meeting with students whenever they needed support, whether it is personal, professional or school related.

One of those that nominated her wrote that “from her first moments on the HLS campus through to today, Tito has committed herself to mentoring and lifting up her fellow students and advisees. As a BSA president, she has been a tireless advocate for her students, helping them both hone their research and writing skills and also bring balance to their busy lives as 1Ls.”

“When I think of Tito, I glow with pride. She is an extraordinary student, a respected leader and a trusted advisor to many including me! I cannot wait to see the great things she will contribute to our society. Regardless of how you know Tito, you are lucky to have her in your life. She makes the people around her feel special, and that’s an enormous gift,” Gersen, another nominator stated.

During her time at HLS, Tito was involved in important roles in Harvard’s Black Law Students Association, serving as the BLSA Social and Cultural Affairs co-chair, where she planned and coordinated a number of events, including a ski trip, charity gala, boat cruise, and ice skating trip, among others. She was also involved the African Law Association, and the Harvard Law School Soccer team.

Family of lawyers

For Tito, law runs in the blood. Her grandfather was a lawyer, her father is a lawyer and two of her siblings are studying law. Her father, Chief Bukola Adetula, is a man, who though, made exploits and blazed the trail in the legal profession in the United States never felt comfortable staying away from his country and people. Because of his prowess, early in his career, he was described as a “Star in the Horizon” by an African magazine domiciled in the United States in recognition of his indefatigable feats in the American Law courts. His brilliance and doggedness in defending murder, kidnapping, drug-related matters, carjacking and other serious criminal charges however earned him his reputation of a high-profile lawyer, one who was “recognized in courtrooms from Brooklyn to Trenton.”

‘ALSO READ: One year after, Nigeria not working under Tinubu — Atiku