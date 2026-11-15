How BOI struggled to disburse N10bn auto fund — Reps committee

House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Industry, Hon. Enitan Dolapi Badru, has disclosed that in the last legislation, the National Assembly awarded over N10 billion to the Bank of Industry (BOI), but the bank struggled to disburse the funds due to mandate limitations.

Speaking during a stakeholders engagement meeting organised by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) in Abuja, the Chairman stated that the Auto industry law was due for amendment in order to meet the realities of the new trends.

Badru explained, “In the last assembly, I was the chairman of industry too. We earmarked a certain amount. I think 10 billion naira for people to buy made-in-Nigeria cars. We gave it to BOI, and BOI couldn’t because of the way they operate.

“They had to send it to the commercial banks on behalf of BOI, but the commercial banks wanted to now turn it into a commercial thing when BOI services are single-digit, so we had to withdraw it,” he stated.

The House Committee Chairman on Industry further explained that it was important to legally empower Nigerians to be able to buy the vehicles being manufactured in the country in mass to encourage increased production.

” This time, we do a proper job to know that as long as you can pay, as long as it is guaranteed that you can refund the money, we will lend you the money to go and buy a new vehicle”.

He noted that the charges from commercial banks were very high, discouraging lending for automotive purposes, thereby limiting purchasing capacity for assembled vehicles in Nigeria.

Even though, under the leadership of Otunba Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin as the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), efforts have been put in place to ensure lending for the purpose of purchasing vehicles made in Nigeria, creating vehicle financing funds stationary with Credit Corp.

Osanipin had, on many occasions, revealed that the fund currently available for disbursement was grossly inadequate and insufficient to make a difference in scaling up sales in the country.

NADDC reiterated that the new Act does not expressly provide for Vehicle Financing or Vehicle Finance Schemes as this is already being undertaken by Credi Corp and other financial institutions.

“What the new Act aims to achieve is to create that enabling environment for local assembly to thrive, thereby increasing patronage and production”.

The Council noted that section 20 of the proposed Bill makes it compulsory for all federal government ministries, departments, and agencies to procure Made in Nigeria vehicles.

“Section 21 officially creates the Automotive Development Fund and creates ways through which the fund is funded. The fund is to be applied strictly for the development of the auto sector.

“Section 22 makes it mandatory for the NADDC (by extension, stakeholders in the auto sector) to be consulted before any decisions are taken by any level or arm of government in the auto sector.

“The Act creates penalties for offences and also provides for various other incentives to help grow the sector,” it stated.