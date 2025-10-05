BBNaija

How Big Brother Naija season 10 money reduced from N120m to N80m

Esther Amao
Big Brother Naija Season 10 poster

Big Brother has officially unveiled N80 million as the grand prize for the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10.

Ahead of Sunday night’s live finale, the remaining housemates were shown how portions of the prize money were spent throughout the season.

During the season brother introduced a red telephone twist and every request made via the red telephone was deducted from the prize pool, a revelation that left the finalists stunned.

It was also revealed that Kaybobo’s immunity, which secured him a spot in the finale, was purchased using funds from the collective prize money.

Throughout the season, the prize fund fluctuated several times due to these deductions. However, the housemates managed to restore it to N80 million before the show’s conclusion.

