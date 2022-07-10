How being motor boy took me into oil and gas sector —Korodo

Comrade Tokunbo Nojeemdeen Adebola Korodo is the vice chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State chapter and former zonal chairman, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) in the state. He told SEGUN KASALI his life journey so far.

Is Korodo your surname?

Korodo is a nickname given to our forefathers by Korodo wives in the ancient times. Our forefathers’ original name cuts across Adebari Bello. Anybody that bears Korodo still bears something like Adebari and at the same time Bello. Before we were born, our forefathers were known as descendants of Adebari. When our forefathers migrated from Abeokuta to Ghana, the core occupation of the ancient Korodo family was goldsmithing. They were into the making of jewellry and all sorts, either necklace, ring or earrings. Ghana was known as Gold Coast then. So, most people who came to Ghana at that time for the business usually squatted at my father’s house. But, we were eventually given a marching order by Ghanaian government that all Nigerians should leave Ghana within 24 hours. Perhaps they thought Nigerians were outshining them. My father happened to be the eldest son of Korodo. He came back to Abeokuta after the marching order and I was there assisting him as a young child. Honestly, I learnt a lot from him.

Like what?

Making of gold, and copper. They called it wristband now. I could make gold and copper wrist bands, necklaces and earrings. Predominantly, all our customers were females and we had our shop in Abeokuta, very close to Itoku market.

That means you were a big boy then.

No, I was not a big boy. I was the last male child and the closest person to my dad. We used to wine and dine together, including sleeping on the same bed. I was very pained when he died. To be candid, we shared a lot together to the extent that I knew a lot I was not supposed to, just because he needed a companion, and I happened to be his companion. We discussed a lot of things about my elderly ones, including the circumstances of their birth.

Did he tell you about yours?

Yes. I was told I was a ‘mistake child’ because there was no plan to give birth to me as my mum was done with child bearing. It was just that I came on board when they did not expect me. Frantic efforts were made to abort me but my mum was warned that the child was sent to fight for her and she mustn’t lose me. I was given the name Tokunbo, because I was born in Ghana. When my parents brought me back home due to the marching order, the name Tokunbo came to be. As he built a house in Ghana, my father also built a house in Abeokuta. So, we thank God he had somewhere to accommodate when we returned home. Unfortunately, he left us 46 years ago.

Did your father motivate your interest in business?

I learnt from him that one must be hardworking. He did not tolerate laziness in the sense that whenever I return from school, I must join him at work. And I was his cashier. So, whatever sales he might have made during my absence, I would open the drawer and count all the money. Meanwhile, subsequent sales would be paid directly to me. Even at home, I was his bank. He understood me more than anyone else. I also learnt from him that one must be very romantic towards one’s wife. Don’t hide any secret from her. She should be treasured.

His death must have cost you your education.





Yes, you are very correct. In 1976, I finished school, preparing to go for higher learning and that was the day I needed him most. It was the same day we went on vacation in school that he died. I remember July 9, 1976 to be a Friday. And one thing about him was that if you come home in flying colours, that night would be yours because all the children would sit around him with their report cards. He would be calling you in order of seniority and he was very keen about percentage because he knew that determined your performance. You can say I am number one in my class but he would ask “what was your percentage?” On this particular day, I was so happy because I was the best student and my percentage was 85. I was overwhelmed with jubilation coming home. But, I saw a lot of people crying when I got home and everyone stopped when they saw me because they did not know how I would behave if I knew immediately that he was no longer alive. I was like ‘don’t tell me this man is dead.’ He can’t go. He needs to celebrate my result for me. That was the only thing I was annoyed about because I knew how he treated those who performed excellently. So, everyone held my hand before he was finally buried. When he died, I lost hope in education, to be candid. I was thinking if there was any future for me and this was at age 17. So, one of my father’s brothers who we call Baba Eko now volunteered to take me to Lagos to continue the business of goldsmithing especially when he heard about my brilliance on the job. I was so happy and jumped at it, mainly because of going to Lagos. But, one of my elder brothers now rejected the offer. He said it should not be me if anyone would not further his education. So, he said I needed to go back to school especially when the knowledge is there. He promised to sponsor me. He was a tanker driver. Immediately I heard education, I changed lane and followed his own direction. So, he gave me money to get about three forms and I sat down for the three exams. I passed. The first that came out was Ebenezer Grammar School in Abeokuta. When I told him, he sent money to me and I paid, waiting for resumption. Two weeks after, the second school- St Peters Boys College called me. When I told him, he said the school was better. So, he sent another money but I did not pay. I asked my mum to keep it. I did not let him know I did not pay.

Why?

It was because I believed I would pass the one I really wanted and I didn’t want him to spend his money every time like that. Eventually, the school I expected; Baptist Boys High School (BBHS) gave me admission. But, the money was a little higher. So, I called him and he was extremely happy. He then asked how much and I told him. But, I emphasised that he was not going pay the whole money because I did not pay for the one he first gave me. He said, he would pay only the difference. He was elated and he eventually sent the difference and I paid. And that was how I attended BBHS. And because of my strict nature as the labour prefect of the school then, I was nicknamed Mr. No Nonsense.

Going to higher institution must have been an issue.

Yes, I knew he could not sponsor my higher education so I moved closer to him in his business and I became his motor boy, and that was how I started my journey in oil and gas business. It has been roughly 39 years now.

Can you recollect your first experience as a motor boy?

People were expecting me to be a professor, a lawyer and the like but never knew my financial background. The only thing they noticed was that my school uniform was wash and wear. I used one uniform for the whole session. My white shirt turned to brown but you would not see it dirty. So, when I became a motor boy, I had a face cap I used in covering my face so people would not recognise me. And one funny thing was that our truck usually had mechanical fault in busy areas and people you think don’t know you would see you. I remember one of my teachers who saw me, had to come down from the vehicle he was in. He tried looking at my face as I was loosening the tyre of the truck. I was shocked when he shouted Korodo! I could not raise my head up. So, he said ‘Korodo, are you not the one I am talking to?’ I now stood up. So, he asked what happened. I said ‘Master, long story’. He said ‘chai! and walked away. I knew he was pained to see me in that state. But, I took my destiny into my own hands and concluded God had a purpose for me. Thereafter, I stopped disguising and I became proud of being a motor boy. Later, I became a tanker driver

When was your breakthrough?

Then, while I was driving a tanker, I enrolled as a part-time student of Lagos State University. That was 2007 but I graduated in 2014 due to ASUU strike, with BA Honours in History and International Relations Studies. As someone who loves education, I stood out among the majority of the tanker drivers who were stark illiterates. Their orientation and way of doing things were quite different from mine, considering where I was coming from. So, I had to isolate myself. I didn’t mingle with them. But, one thing everyone knew about me was that I would use my money to buy newspapers to know what was going on around me and I loved football.

Then, I had a small Quran because I was very learned in Arabic. So, that would keep me very busy until I would hear the announcement of my truck number plate -LAE 4918, that it was time for loading. That was when I would stop whatever I was doing and leave. So, there was a day I went out to discharge my products and before I came back they had introduced unionism.

I was working at a depot at Unitpetrol then but now called Oando. So, they had already selected the officers but now left with the position of Secretary. They now said the person for the position of the secretary must be learned and must be able to read and write. They now asked ‘who amongst you can fit into that position so we can inaugurate the person’. They were now looking at themselves. But, someone now said ‘what about that guy that normally sits down at that angle and uses his money to buy newspapers. If he does not know what is in the papers, he would not use his money to buy the papers’. They now asked ‘what is his name’? But, no one knew my name.

So, how did they get your name?

It was someone who said ‘he reads Quran and he usually leads us in prayers in the mosque. So, put Alfa there.’ So, that was the name they took away. When I got back, I saw a lot of people around my truck jubilating. And I was like ‘what is wrong with these ones’. So, one elderly person by name Michael Olagunju now came to me and told me what happened in my absence. And that was how my journey in unionism started.

You participated in June 12 struggles?

Yes. Kokori was our leader then. When NUPENG headquarters gave directive to all Union branches that we were embarking on an industrial action that would chase away the military from office and enthrone democracy and that the mandate of Abiola would also be given to him, we all jubilated. Then, one thing came to my mind- MKO was a product of the school I attended. He was an older brother to me in Egbaland. We were in the same vicinity, and only one road parted our fathers’ houses. So, I took it on my head. When they wanted me to take one step, I would take four. Then, I was the zonal secretary of PTD. When they arrested Kokori with the intention that the agitation would stop, the man next to him, Joseph Akinlaja, called for a meeting and said ‘this is the time we need to intensify our efforts on this struggle because Kokori would rot in jail if care is not taken and would be charged for economic sabotage. So, we should let the government know this struggle is not for Kokori but the belief of the Union and we stand by it. So, let us escalate’. And we made sure everywhere was paralysed. There was no single fuel everywhere. So, the military were now chasing us here and there, to be apprehended, and everyone went underground. One thing about me is that when I am in leadership. I love identifying myself with who is who in the society, starting from the governor, commissioner of police, commanding officer of the Nigerian Army and also Director of DSS. It was one of them who advised that I disappear because I was part of the wanted people. So, he was able to manage me well. If not, I would have been apprehended. But, we thank God we are alive today to share the testimony.

After Allah’s blessings, it should be about putting smiles on people’s faces.

Yes, I have been doing that. I have assisted a lot of people to hajj. I still sent some this year despite the economic hardship. I have been doing a lot. I thank God for the grace and opportunity. Last year, I empowered 300 youths through a skill acquisition programme. And I empowered the most brilliant ones. It is still the talk of the town.

What are your indelible moments?

The day I was opportune to be one of NUPENG’s delegates to travel abroad. That was the day I stepped my foot in the United States of America. And I looked back asking myself if it was truly me. I shed tears of joy. The second one was in 1999 when I took my mum to Saudi Arabia. My father asked my mum to pray for me. What my mum said, has been an inspirational message to me, till today. She said ‘don’t keep malice with whoever offends you, rather keep smiling. Let them be feeling the pain they caused you. And secondly, don’t retaliate. No matter what, let your God retaliate for you. Remember you are a mistake child. I never expected it would be you that would now bring me here’. She prayed that I would never see sorrow in my life. She said ‘I want God to bless you to have the means to sponsor people to Mecca’. I named this building after my mum when I came back from that Hajj not knowing she would not stay long before passing away.