How Battle of the Bots’ inspired new generation of African tech leaders

It was excitement and electricity in the air as Lagos played host to a spectacle unlike any other—the ‘Battle of the Bots,’ Africa’s boldest interschool robotics faceoff.

Held at The Podium in Lekki, the event turned the tech dial all the way up, as over 1,500 students, educators, and tech enthusiasts gathered to witness what can only be described as a real-life Avengers assemble

The atmosphere felt more like a movie premiere than a science competition. Music, lights, cheering crowds, and self-built bots locked in cerebral combat—Lagos had never seen anything quite like this.

38 school teams made it to the semi-finals after beating out over 100 others across the country. The mission? Design a robot that works, solves a Nigerian problem, and screams originality.

But behind the bots and blinking LEDs was a deeper force: vision. The event was the brainchild of Nigenius, a pioneering edtech company, and its passionate founder, Kelechi Uchenna, who believes Africa’s future lies in the hands of young inventors—literally.

“This is Battle of the Bots, proudly powered by Nigeria’s technologies,” Uchenna proclaimed from the main stage. “You’re witnessing Africa’s boldest interschool robotics competition.”

From five-year-olds in primary school to seniors from public and private secondary institutions, the lineup was diverse and dynamic. The students came armed not just with code and circuits, but with purpose.

“Africa needs 23 million STEAM professionals by 2030,” Uchenna noted. “These kids? They’re going to power the next technological revolution.”

And they’re doing it against all odds. Some teams had no coach. Some missed rehearsals due to exams. Some built their robots with everyday scrap. But they showed up—and showed out.

“This is the largest gathering of young robotics minds in one place on the continent,” Uchenna emphasised, “and they deserve to be seen.”

According to him, “The ‘Battle of the Bots’ wasn’t just about competition—it was a movement. A cultural shift. A colourful blend of Afrofuturism, education, and technology.”

“In 2026, we’re heading to Abuja. By 2027, another Nigerian city. And soon? Think Nairobi. Johannesburg. Cairo,” Uchenna revealed. “That’s the trajectory.”

He also made a case for government participation, especially for students in underserved and rural areas.

“From age five, a child can begin learning coding, robotics, AI, IoT,” he insisted. “This is where the future starts. But we need strategic partnerships with ministries and education boards if we want to scale this.”

