‘How bark of African star apple hastens healing of stomach ulcer’

AFRICAN star apple, the cherry-like, apple-like brownish fruit is in season. It is a major article of trade in most markets across the country. For long, individuals eat African star apple to treat intestinal problems, including expelling worm and stomach aches caused by stomach ulcer. Now, experts say that the bark of its tree can also serve the same purpose.

In a new study, researchers said the extract from the bark of African star apple tree facilitates the healing of stomach ulcer probably by increasing antioxidant levels, mucin content and decreases acidic secretion in the stomach. Mucin supports increased mucus production. The mucus protects the ulcer crater against irritant stomach secretions thereby enhancing the rate of the healing process.

Male Wistar rats divided into nine groups, chronic gastric ulcer was induced experimentally in them and was studied over a 14 –day period. Some of them were given different amounts of the extracts of the bark of the African star apple while the control group was given omeprazole, a drug used to treat peptic ulcer disease.

The 2020 study, in the Nigerian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research involved A.T. Salami, A. D. Famurewa, T. P. Omayone, T. F. Iyiola and S. B. Olaleye, said the ulcer scored were lower in animals treated with extracts of the bark of the African star apple. Also, the covering of the intestines in the untreated animals were less protected from the physical damage and diffusion of hydrogen ions due to lesser production of mucus.

Recently, the need to curb the generation of free radicals and gastric acidity in the treatment and management of gastric ulcer disease as another probable mechanism has been on the rise. Proton pump inhibitors have been used over the years in the management of gastric ulcer mostly in preventing acidity in the stomach. However, these synthetic proton pump inhibitors cause adverse activities on some other systems of the body, hence the search for natural safer proton pump inhibitors.

Meanwhile, the African star apple is among the underutilized fruits consumed for nutritional and medicinal purposes in Western Africa. From the prevention of mouth gum disease to the tackling of toothache, constipation as well as sore throat, the benefit of consuming African Star apple goes on and on. As a matter of fact, its acidic taste helps to prevent the urge to vomit during pregnancy.

A 2015 review in the journal of Advances in Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences in its studies on its traditional, phytochemical and ethnopharmacological uses said its bark is employed for the treatment of yellow fever, fibroids and malaria.

In addition, the leaf is used as an emollient and for the treatment of stomachache and diarrhea. The leaf and cotyledons from its seed are used as ointments in the treatment of vaginal and skin infections in western Nigeria.

Also, its roots, barks and leaves are widely used as an application to sprains, bruises and wounds in southern Nigeria. Similarly, its seeds and roots extracts are used to arrest bleeding from fresh wounds, and to inhibit microbial growth of known wound contaminants, treat intestinal worms and hemorrhoid as well as enhance the wound healing process.

Moreover, another suggested that the root bark extract of African star apple merits further investigation as a potential male contraceptive agent. The ethanol leaf extract of its root bark does not cause suppression of spermatogenesis but it decreases the hormonal profile.

The researchers said: “The analysis of caudal epididymal fluids of these treated rats revealed a concomitant decrease in the sperm concentration which may be due to the inhibition in spermatogenesis which has been reflected here by the low count.”

A study also gives credence to its fruit as useful in treating diabetes and its complications. Thus, the fruits can be utilised in the development of cheap and affordable nutraceuticals for the management of diabetes which has been reported for its high‐cost treatment.

In the 2009 edition of the African journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, researchers said the leaves of African star apple also reduced glucose levels in diabetic rabbits, the same function that insulin in the human body performs.

