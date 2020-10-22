How bandits killed 22 people in Zamfara – Eye witness

Uneasy calm in Zamfara State as armed Bandits struck again killing 22 people at Tungar Kwana village in Talata-mafara Local Government Area in the state.

An eye witness who is an indigene of the village, Malam Ahmed, told Tribune Online that the bandits, who were over 100 in number, invaded the village around 11 pm on Tuesday and began to shoot sporadically in the village.

“Twenty two people including children and women were killed instantly, while other people escaped to the forest as I’m talking to you,” the source said.

According to him, many people were wounded as a result of gunshots and were currently in the hospital for treatment, while a large number of animals were rustled.

“Several cows, sheep and goats, as well as foodstuffs, were also carted away by the bandits,” he said.

He lamented that the village has been deserted for fear of the return of the bandits who he said have been attacking the people of the village in the past.

When contacted the Zamfara State police command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Mohammed Shehu said, “The police have confirmed the happening in the village.

“We confirmed the death of 20 people in that village.”

SP Mohammed Shehu explained that the bandits were targeting the villagers because they gave information to the security agents which led to the killing of several bandits last week around the area.

“The villagers gave the security agents useful information about some bandits who rustled cows last week and the information had assisted greatly in locating and killing many of them.

“Since that time, the bandits were targeting the villagers in order to avenge the killing of their people,” Shehu said.

