How armed robbers overpowered our men —Ekiti police boss

THE Ekiti State police command has said it has recovered three vehicles allegedly used by the armed robbers who attacked the WEMA Bank branch, at Iyin Ekiti in the Ifelodun Irepodun Council area of the state on Friday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Tunde Mobayo, who confirmed that there was no casualty, added that the police had recovered “some improvised explosive device, some wraps of Indian hemp, alcoholic drinks and two handsets.”

Mobayo, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, ASP Sunday Abutu, enjoined the citizens “not to be apprehensive as effort was ongoing to ensure the arrest of the suspects.”

The commissioner stated that at about 3.55pm on Friday, “a group of heavily armed robbers numbering 10 with one Volkswagen Golf with registration number GED906AA, one Acura MDX Jeep with registration number LSR327CD and one Toyota Camry car with registration number GED106ER, stormed the branch of WEMA Bank in Iyin Ekiti, overpowered the mobile policemen posted to the bank and robbed the bank.

“A swift reinforcement from the police to the scene made the robbers retreat with the three vehicles. The police operatives however, gave the armed robbers a hot chase, exchanged fire with them during which they abandoned the three vehicles and took to their heels into the forest.

“The operatives of the Ekiti State police command which comprise the Police Mobile Force, Special Anti Robbery Squad, SAFER HIGHWAY as well as the local vigilantes led by the Divisional Police Officer are currently combing the bush for the possible arrest of the suspects”, he said.

