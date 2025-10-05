How Amarachi Igwilo is tackling maternal, mental health

Preventive healthcare remains one of the most effective strategies for reducing global disease burdens. Nigerian nurse researcher Amarachi Igwilo has built her career around this vision, with studies spanning cancer prevention, infection control, maternal health, and, more recently, the intersection of maternal health and mental wellbeing.

Her recent study, Assessment of Knowledge and Utilization of Malaria Prevention Strategies Among Pregnant Women in Ogun State, exposed the gaps between awareness and actual preventive practices. While most women understood malaria’s dangers, far fewer consistently used insecticide-treated nets or adhered to preventive drug regimens.

“Prevention is only effective when it is practiced. Our findings show that barriers are not just medical but also social and economic,” Igwilo explained.

Maternal health specialists see her work as timely. “Malaria remains a leading cause of death for pregnant women. Amarachi’s research offers policy-relevant insights that could strengthen Nigeria’s maternal health programs,” said Dr. Emmanuel Adesina, an obstetrician.

In addition to physical risks, Igwilo has raised awareness about the mental health pressures faced by expectant mothers. Stress, depression, and anxiety during pregnancy often go undetected in Nigeria’s maternal care system, despite their long-term effects on both mothers and infants. Her preventive health model calls for integrating psychosocial support into existing malaria and maternal health programs, ensuring that women are treated holistically.

Each year, an estimated 11 million pregnancies in sub-Saharan Africa are exposed to malaria, leading to maternal anemia, stillbirth, and neonatal mortality. The World Health Organization recommends a combination of preventive drugs (IPTp-SP) and insecticide-treated nets, yet uptake remains uneven across communities.

Beyond malaria, Igwilo has contributed to cancer and infection prevention research that has been cited internationally. Her cross-cutting approach—linking disease prevention with mental health resilience—reflects a broader movement in public health nursing: building systems that protect both body and mind.

With these multi-faceted contributions, Igwilo is emerging as part of a new wave of Nigerian nurse researchers pushing for policies that recognize prevention not just as a medical necessity but as a social and psychological one.