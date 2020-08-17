How Akinyele suspected serial killer escaped, police inspector arrested ― Oyo CP

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, on Monday, gave an insight into how the suspected serial killer in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, Sunday Shodipe, escaped from police custody.

CP Enwonwu also stated that an Inspector of Police, who was on duty, while the suspect escaped has been arrested, detained and facing orderly room trial.

He also vowed to properly investigate the circumstances surrounding the escape of the suspected serial killer.

The police boss also promises to arrest all those involved in the escape of the suspect from police custody with stern directives to his men to his to be at alert with a view to dealing decisively with criminal elements in the state.

C P Enwonwu told reporters that the said killer suspect, Sunday Shodipo, 19, escaped from police custody at Mokola Police division, Ibadan on Tuesday 11th August 2020 at about 7 pm.

He also said that an Inspector of Police who was not on duty collected the keys to the cell and opened the cell to take the suspect to have his bath and from there, the said killer ran away.

Efforts, he stated, had commenced ever since then to re-arrest him by all stakeholders who are law-abiding police personnel, community leaders, youth vigilantes, hunters etc.

The Oyo police chief also said that “We have even made a press release to that effect.”

He also stated that the Inspector of police concerned has been defaulted, detained and presently facing orderly room trial which will be concluded by today.

“In addition, whoever must have been involved in this sordid misconduct will not be spared,” the police chief said.

He also added that “The measures we have taken to deal with criminals in the state has been to strategize crime control mechanisms of proactive policing which emphasizes community policing partnership with all the stakeholders, other security agencies, military, vigilante, hunters, traditional rulers, etc.”

“We collaborate, cooperate and it has been working positively. We also do visibility policing and patrols, raids of criminal hideouts on a regular basis. ”

The police boss also said that “It paid off in Okeho Bank robbery where we recovered five assault rifles and arrested five suspects so far.”

He also disclosed that “We have arrested several of them including car snatchers, armed robbers, kidnappers etc.”

CP Nwachukwu advised the good people of Oyo state “to be law-abiding, go about their lawful activities and provide the police with useful information and tips.”

“They also need to be extra vigilant, at alert and sensitive to the environment at all times,” he also advised.

The Oyo police boss assured that ” We are equal to the task and our response time to distress calls is very fast with the new vehicles provided by the governor, Seyi Makinde.”

