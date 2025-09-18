How Afriland Towers fire began from power inverter room — Afriland Properties

Afriland Properties, owners of the multi-storey building that caught fire on Lagos Island, have said the incident started in the Power Inverter Room of the facility.

The building, which houses a branch of an old-generation bank and other businesses, went up in flames on Tuesday, causing panic around Broad Street and adjoining parts of Lagos Island.

In a statement signed by its Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Chukwunonso Okafor, the company confirmed the incident and gave an update.

Okafor said, “Afriland Properties regret to inform that a fire incident occurred yesterday at the Afriland Towers, our headquarters located on Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

“From the moment the incident was reported, the Federal Fire Service, the Lagos State Fire and Safety Service and other emergency services were promptly alerted and to the scene to contain the fire and coordinate the rescue efforts.”

The company added, “The swift intervention was instrumental in mitigating further damage and managing the situation.

We are deeply saddened by this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families and loved ones.”

According to Afriland Properties, “While an immediate investigation has commenced, initial reports indicate that the incident began in the inverter room and, regrettably, smoke spread quickly through the building, including the emergency exits, even as Standard Safety Protocols were being observed during the evacuation.”

The statement stressed that Afriland Properties is working closely with relevant authorities as more information emerges.

“We sincerely appreciate the heroic efforts of the emergency responders, first aid workers and members of the public who assisted in the incident,” it said.

FIRS mourns four senior staff

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on Wednesday, confirmed the death of four of its senior staff in a fire outbreak that occurred on Tuesday at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos.

FIRS said the fire broke out on the floors it occupies in the building, which houses the Medium Tax Audit and Onikan Emerging Tax Office.

According to the agency, security and safety officials quickly alerted the fire service, but the building was already covered with thick smoke before emergency responders arrived.

The statement reads, “The Management and staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of four of our colleagues in the fire incident that occurred on Tuesday at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos. The unfortunate incident has thrown the entire FIRS community into mourning.”

Death toll rises to 10

The United Capital Plc, on Wednesday, also announced the death of six of its staff members following a tragic fire incident at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

In an official statement posted on its verified Instagram account, the company expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased.

United Capital Plc further stated that preparations are underway for a memorial service in honour of the late staff members.

The company also commended emergency responders for their efforts during the incident.

The statement reads, “It is with profound grief that the Management and Staff of United Capital Plc announce the passing of six of our dear colleagues, following the tragic fire at Afriland Towers, on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

“Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void.

“We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as provide all the support we can to them during this most difficult time.

“We are making preparations for an appropriate memorial service to honour their lives and mark their passing with dignity and solemnity.

“We thank the emergency services and all those who responded for their valiant assistance at the time of the incident.

“In this moment of untold grief, we stand together in solidarity, drawing strength from one another as we navigate this period. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

Elumelu reacts

For UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu, the incident was not just a corporate tragedy, but a deeply personal loss.

In a statement on Wednesday, Elumelu said he was “shattered” by the deaths, describing the inferno as a stark reminder of what truly matters.

“I am shattered by yesterday’s devastating incident at Afriland Towers that took the lives of our dear colleagues,” he wrote. “No words can capture the magnitude of this loss — not for their families who loved them, not for the friends who valued them, and not for those of us who worked beside them.”

Elumelu revealed that he learned of the fire while on his way to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting but immediately cut his trip short to return to Lagos “as a mark of respect for our lost colleagues.”

He admitted that UBA’s initial communication on the tragedy, released in the early hours after the incident, fell short of capturing the depth of sorrow. “The statement was put out in haste, without understanding the full gravity of what happened. This is regrettable. The loss of a life is painful, all the more so when it is family and friends,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

