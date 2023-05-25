Discover how Jasipr, an innovative tech platform in Africa, is transforming the press release distribution landscape, making it more accessible, affordable, and efficient for individuals and PR agency

African brands and PR agencies have always faced challenges in getting their articles published on local and international news platforms like Bloomberg.

Traditional agencies charge exorbitant fees for limited reach, leaving brands struggling to get their message across. Enter Jasipr, a groundbreaking platform that offers affordable, swift, and trusted press release distribution services tailored to the unique needs of African and Nigerian businesses. As the first of its kind in the region, Jasipr is changing the game in press release distribution.

Redefining Press Release Distribution Options:

Gone are the days of relying on a single high-priced press release service with an exclusive contract. The world of distribution has expanded, and businesses need to think in terms of diverse distribution footprints. Jasipr’s innovative approach shatters the limitations of traditional distribution services by owning and maintaining its proprietary distribution technologies and continuously building new paths forward.

Cutting Out Third-Party Vendors:

Traditional news release distribution services depend on third-party vendors to reach the media, which results in inflated costs for clients. Jasipr eliminates the need for these vendors by delivering press releases directly to journalists, ensuring maximum visibility in the places where they’re searched and found.

Maximizing Reach Through Search Engines and Social Media:

Jasipr understands that the key to successful communication outreach is ensuring that a brand’s news reaches the right audience. By focusing on search engines, local news publication syndication, and a robust presence on social media, Jasipr casts a wide net that maximizes reach and visibility for clients.

Redefining Media Outreach with Geographic Media Directories:

Jasipr has created hundreds of geographic media directories, publicly available and updated by the newsrooms themselves. These directories ensure that journalists searching for breaking news or background material have easy access to Jasipr’s press releases, further increasing the platform’s reach.

Integrating Industry News with Press Release Distribution:

Jasipr not only posts news releases to crucial online sites, social media platforms, and search engines but also indexes them with leading news source material on hundreds of online industry publications and newswires. This unique approach ensures that clients’ news reaches stakeholders and the public in the most effective way possible.

Jasipr website for Seamless Accessibility:

To make sure clients’ news is available to readers everywhere, Jasipr offers a user-friendly website that provides easy access to press releases, ensuring maximum visibility and reach.

Jasipr is changing press release distribution in Africa by offering unparalleled accessibility, affordability, and efficiency for African brands. With its innovative approach to distribution and commitment to maximizing reach, Jasipr is the future of press release distribution in the region. Don’t miss out on this game-changing service – choose Jasipr for all your press release distribution needs.