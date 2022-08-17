How African music can regain its place with blend of Reggae, Afro music ― Marvelux IDALSO

Getting Ready to bring back the consciousness of Afro Music, a Nigerian UK-based singer and a fast-rising music sensation Marvelous Osume Irorakpor professionally known as Marvelux ID has said that blending Reggae with Afro music will return African music to its rightful place.

Speaking with Tribune Online, he added that music enthusiasts and artistes must find a way to infuse it back into African music of today as Africans await consciousness in today’s music, reggae music is one of the genres of music that can truly give us a feeling of that.

Describing as one of the finest Afro-reggae singers who has been thrilling people with his music, Marvelux ID stated that “One specific musical trait that I believe closely ties Reggae music to African music is the choice of instruments and the purpose of these instruments within the context.

“All sorts of drums such as snare and bongos are used within the beats of reggae music, often using cross rhythmic patterns that originate from Africa. This is shown through the heavy use of guitars, drums and percussion instruments that creates the beats.

“Reggae music also utilises the call and response notion within the music, which is African music. During this call and response, the timbre of the vocals is very passionate and soft, as the vocals in African music are very passionate and with a purpose.

He added further that African music utilises dancing to connect spiritually, and music played at weddings or other celebrations is played in order to have people dance.

“Another important trait about the functions of this music dates back several centuries when the Atlantic slave trade took place and the music sung was used as a means of communication and to express the oppression that each of them dealt with.”

Meanwhile, reggae music in its early emergence was based on those who live in poverty openly expressing the everyday things that they feel are corrupt, or how they were oppressed within the country of Jamaica.

Lastly, when the function has served its purpose, both African and reggae music serves as a way to entertain people, and this is done simply by performing in front of any number of audience. Musically, reggae music is spiritually expressed by the continuations of West African drumming and singing traditions.

This type of drumming is of Rastafari origin, and it also is used by the Ashanti tribe which is West African. The functions of the two different types of music are similar, and with Reggae music being the heart of the country, all reggae music can be danced to, and specifically dancehall reggae the purpose is to dance along and spiritually connects with Jah and other people.

