The African gaming industry is rapidly evolving mainly due to the surge in the popularity of live streaming. With both amateur and professional esports players alike, live streaming has become the primary platform for gamers seeking to connect with their audience and display their expertise.

Over the past five years, the African gaming industry has undergone a remarkable transformation. Players are no longer constrained to cram into overcrowded internet cafés with outdated computers and sluggish connections in order to play games. Thanks to the rise of smartphones, high internet penetration, and fast adoption of technology, 95% of gamers across the continent now have the ability to play from the comfort of their own homes. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. With the seismic shift to live streaming, the African gaming scene is poised to take off like never before, presenting boundless opportunities for gamers and developers alike.

The African gaming industry is levelling up, and it’s all thanks to the exciting world of live streaming! With mobile gaming on the rise, esports gaining traction, and advancements in technology and internet accessibility, it’s no wonder why gaming enthusiasts are flocking to platforms like Twitch and YouTube. But that’s not all – social media has made it easier for content creators to engage with their audiences and share their experiences with the world.

As a result, there’s been a surge in the number of professional gamers in Africa, with gamers gaining recognition for their skills and competing on a global level. And with new esports tournaments and events popping up left and right, there’s never been a better time to get in on the action. Games like FIFA, Fortnite, and League of Legends are leading the charge, and African gamers are showing the world what they’re made of.

According to a report by Newzoo and Carry1st, the industry recorded a massive uptick in the number of gamers in Sub-Saharan Africa from 77 million in 2015 to 186 million in 2021. This is mainly due to the expansion of internet connectivity, digital technology, and social media, combined with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statista estimates the revenue in the Games Live Streaming market is projected to reach US$346.00m in 2023, with an estimated 166.00m users by 2027. But it’s not just about the numbers – Africa is making a name for itself in the global esports community. Take, for example, Kenyan esports player Sylvia Gathoni, AKA QueenArrow, who was recently included in Forbes 30 list and won the best female player at the CANOC eSports Series in Guadeloupe. And let’s not forget about South African streamer Grant Hinds, who has over 40,000 subscribers on YouTube, and has collaborated with brands like Red Bull and Xbox.

It’s clear that the African gaming industry is just getting started, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Nonetheless, the impact of live-streaming on the African gaming industry is not limited to individual success or esports. It has also created new job opportunities for streamers, content creators, and event organizers. In fact, a report by WeeTracker estimates that the gaming industry in Africa could create up to 1 million jobs by 2025.

However, with the growth of the gaming industry comes a unique set of challenges, such as limited resources and infrastructure, unreliable internet connections, shaky electricity supply, lack of access to capital, and lack of training to mention a few. Despite these challenges, the African gaming industry continues to grow, with more people embracing video games.

A study shows that Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the fastest-growing mobile gaming regions in the world and is estimated to reach US$3.3 billion by 2023. This presents a huge opportunity for game developers and investors looking to capitalise on this rapidly expanding market.

More recently, many game studios are embracing the idea of ownership, enabling players to possess and trade in-game characters and creating games that reflect African cultural heritage.





One such example is Qene Games, a pioneering game studio that aims to transform Africa’s gaming landscape with award-winning titles, such as Kukulu and Gebeta. Kukulu won the 2018 AppsAfrica award for Best Media & Entertainment App, while Gebeta won the prestigious Best App of the Year award in 2020.

Qene Games is dedicated to supporting African gamers and their unique challenges. That is why they’ve introduced Kinet Live, a feature that could revolutionise how gamers earn money.

“Live-streaming is the future of gaming, and we want to ensure that African gamers are not left behind,” said Mr Dawit. ” With Kinet Live, we are creating a level playing field where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. And it’s not just limited to pro gamers – anyone with a passion for live streaming can now take advantage of Kinet and earn money by streaming their gameplay,” he added.

The rise of live-streaming in the African gaming industry is a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of African gamers. With the power of live-streaming, African gamers can now compete on a global stage and showcase their skills to a wider audience. As the popularity of live streaming continues to grow, we can expect to see even more innovation and growth in the African gaming industry in the years to come.