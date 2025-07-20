How Adekunle Gold’s ₦250K giveaway to graduates with First-Class sparked online outrage

•Why OAU students are excluded

Nigerian Afro-pop star Adekunle Gold has sent shockwaves across social media after launching an impromptu ₦250,000 cash giveaway to university graduates.

While many celebrated the rare act of generosity, his decision to pointedly exclude graduates who obtained First Class from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) ignited a storm of controversies and debates.

The drama began when the singer, popularly known as AG Baby, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “If you graduated with First Class, post your transcripts.”

What initially seemed like a harmless tweet turned into a massive viral movement as graduates across the country scrambled to share academic records proving their academic excellence.

A few hours later, Gold followed up with a post announcing that beneficiaries had been rewarded and advised others to “check their DMs.” Screenshots began to surface online showing recipients acknowledging payments of ₦250,000 each from the music star, who is also known for his philanthropic gestures.

However, the feel-good moment took a dramatic turn when Adekunle Gold added a statement that stunned many: “OAU Students, don’t bother.” This singular sentence sent X into a frenzy, sparking backlash from current and former students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Many users interpreted the exclusion as a form of personal vendetta. Social media detectives quickly resurrected an old video from 2015 where Adekunle Gold was reportedly booed during a performance at OAU.

Some speculated that the lingering resentment may have informed his decision to block OAU graduates from receiving the financial reward.

“I can’t believe Adekunle Gold is still holding on to a grudge from nearly 10 years ago,” one X user wrote. “This is petty, especially considering he once walked these same halls.”

Supporters of the artiste, however, were quick to defend him. “It’s his money. He can decide who gets it and who doesn’t. He’s still doing more than most celebrities,” a fan responded, noting that the gesture was still immensely impactful for many young Nigerians.

Despite the mixed reactions, many recipients of the ₦250,000 gift took to social media to express their gratitude. Some called the money “a blessing in this hard economy,” while others shared that it would help pay rent, support family, or fund job applications.

Yet, the initiative has raised concerns around privacy, especially regarding Gold’s initial request for academic transcripts.

Cybersecurity advocates have warned that posting sensitive documents online, even for good causes, could put individuals at risk of identity theft or fraud.