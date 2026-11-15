How Adejumo, Olukoya, Silekunola are bridging faith and academic excellence

The remarkable academic achievements of three prominent Nigerian Christian women, Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo, Pastor Folashade Olukoya and Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, have brought renewed attention to the relationship between faith, education, women’s empowerment and national development.

Their accomplishments in Law, Fine Art and International Relations, respectively, demonstrate that spiritual commitment, family responsibilities and intellectual advancement can complement one another, challenging the Nigerian Church to embrace lifelong learning as an essential tool for personal and societal transformation.

Felix-Adejumo, a renowned preacher, author and advocate for women’s empowerment, distinguished herself at Elizade University, Ondo State, where she graduated with a First Class degree in Law and emerged as the best graduating student in her class.

Having previously obtained a degree in English Language from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, her decision to return to university at 59 and achieve the academic feat at 63 sends a powerful message that age and ministry responsibilities should not limit the pursuit of knowledge.

Equally inspiring is the achievement of Pastor Shade Olukoya, wife of the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, who successfully passed her PhD examination in Fine Art at the prestigious Royal College of Art, London.

Her doctoral research, titled “Material Reformation: Re-empowerment, Resistance and Hope Through the Processual Metaphors of Paper”, explores how creative processes can communicate resilience, empowerment and hope.

Her accomplishment reinforces the message that being actively involved in ministry and family life does not have to restrict a woman’s academic and professional ambitions. It also highlights the importance of the creative arts in shaping cultural conversations and addressing societal challenges.

Celebrating his wife’s latest academic attainment, Dr Daniel Olukoya expressed joy and pride in her accomplishment, using the occasion to encourage young people in the Church to take their academic and professional pursuits seriously.

He urged youths to strive for excellence, stressing the importance of combining their spiritual commitment with educational advancement and professional development.

His message reinforces the position that serving God should not become an excuse for neglecting academic ambitions.

Rather, the Church should encourage young people to develop their intellectual abilities, acquire relevant professional qualifications and become equipped to make meaningful contributions to society.

Similarly, Naomi Silekunola, a prophetess and former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, celebrated her graduation with a degree in International Relations from Elizade University.

Her return to formal education after an extended break offers an inspiring example of perseverance, particularly for women who may have interrupted their academic journeys because of motherhood, marriage or other responsibilities.

Together, the three achievements offer the Nigerian Church an important lesson: spiritual growth should go hand in hand with intellectual development.

At a time when religious institutions are increasingly expected to contribute to discussions on governance, human rights, education, family welfare and national development, the need for spiritually grounded and intellectually equipped leadership cannot be overemphasised.

Felix-Adejumo’s legal education, for instance, offers opportunities for deeper engagement with issues surrounding women’s rights, child protection and social justice, while Olukoya’s doctoral accomplishment highlights the relevance of research and creative expression in communicating values and influencing society.

Silekunola’s academic background in International Relations equally provides a foundation for understanding diplomacy, global affairs and international cooperation.

Their accomplishments also challenge churches to invest more deliberately in scholarships, professional mentorship, research, vocational training and educational opportunities, particularly for women and young people.

The Bible reinforces the importance of knowledge and understanding. Proverbs 4:7 declares that wisdom is the principal thing, while Daniel 1:17 highlights how God endowed Daniel and his companions with knowledge and understanding.

These scriptures demonstrate that faith and intellectual development are not opposing forces but complementary resources for effective service.

For Christian women, the three stories carry an especially powerful message. Felix-Adejumo demonstrates that age is not a barrier to academic ambition; Olukoya illustrates that ministry and advanced research can coexist; while Silekunola shows that an interrupted educational journey can still be revived.

Beyond personal celebrations, their achievements challenge the Church to recognise women not only for their spiritual contributions but also for their intellectual capacity, professional competence and leadership potential.