How ACCREC-Maiduguri planted 1,000 trees in Borno IDP camp

A non-governmental organisation, African Climate Change Research Centre (ACCREC), Maiduguri has recently completed the planting of 1,000 trees at a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri.

The exercise was done in partnership with a coalition of NGOs working on Environment and Climate Change, namely, Green Plantation and Environmental Action Initiative, Zulum Go Green and RahmaMonguno an individual passionate about the environment.

The need for this initiative was borne out of the deteriorating environmental challenges faced by the occupants of this IDP camp with a population of 43,920 persons displaced from Monguno, Marte, and Guzamala in the state. This camp is one of the largest in Borno State.

The programme also incorporated sensitisation on water management and sustainability.

Yana Abadam, Director of Admin representing the chairperson Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) while addressing the gathering, stated that it was difficult to find two grown trees in the entire camp and have commended the organisation for this timely intervention.

Usman Ali Busuguma, the regional director for African Climate Change Research Centre said that proper care of the trees by residents of the camp is vital for the success of the programme and to mitigate the hardship faced during the heat period.

“This is the first phase and ACCREC-Maiduguri will bring more if the progress from this one is impressive,” he stated.

In a sensitisation message, it was announced that the coalition will be organizing a summit on climate change and waste to wealth which includes plastic waste in future.

The tree planting event also included the demonstration of locally-made protectors against animal intruders.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).