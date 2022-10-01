How about yam porridge this new school season?

This new school season, it’s time to switch up your children’s food timetable and include other food asides from rice, bread, noodles, etc. One food you can include is yam porridge, popularly called asaro among the Yorubas.

Porridge is a delicious and nutritious meal made from yams. It is also an easy food to make. If your children love yams, then yam porridge is a must-try recipe!

Ingredients

Yam (Most preferably African yams: mainly white yam and yellow yam)

Pepper (Bell pepper and habanero pepper)

Palm oil

Onions

Salt

Seasoning cubes

Fish

Crayfish

Herbs (E.g basil, parsley, scent leaves) or any other leafy vegetables

Method

Peel the yam and cut it into medium-sized chunks. After cutting, rinse the yam properly until the water is clear.





Blend the pepper and onions together.

Put the yam in a pot and put it on fire, then pour in the pepper mix. Add salt, seasoning cubes and water. Cover and let it cook for 10 minutes on medium to high heat.

Thereafter, pour in palm oil, sliced onions, crayfish and stir. Cover again and let it cook for another 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, mash the yams using a potato masher or a wooden spoon. Make sure you don’t mash everything. Keep some chunks of yam as this will give the porridge more texture.

Then add any fish of your choice. Also stir in some herbs or any leafy vegetable of your choice.

Simmer for an additional three to five minutes.

Serve and let your children enjoy!

PHOTOS: Internet

