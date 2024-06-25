A 59-year-old senior officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), identified as Essien Etop Andrew, slumped and died on Tuesday during an investigative hearing held at the instance of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Accounts.

While addressing the committee on the remittance of levies into designated government accounts, Mr. Andrew suddenly paused and requested permission to take water.

He said: “Sir, I need to take water.”

Acceding to his request, Hon. Bamidele Salam who presided over the session simply responded: “You need to take water, Sir? Yes, go ahead! Or if you need tea… Do you need tea?”

In a swift response, DCC Andrew retorted: “I may need to take water,” and then slumped from the seat.

However, all frantic efforts made by the lawmakers, staff, NCS officials as well as other Stakeholders and Medical Officials deployed from National Assembly Clinic to revive him proved abortive.

After about one hour of fruitless efforts, Mr. Andrew was confirmed dead by the medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic located at the Annex wing.

According to an incident report on the ugly development, Dr. Adesina Adewumi who confirmed the death of Mr. Andrew said that the deceased has an underlining diseases which resulted to his collapse and death.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased is still at the National Assembly clinic pending the issuance of the death certificate and subsequent transfer to National Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi wjo confirmed the death of an officer of the NSC personnel explained that the ugly incident happened during an engagement by one of the House Committees.

Hon. Rotimi conveyed the details of the death via a statement titled: ‘Statement on the Passing of Nigeria Customs Service Official at the National Assembly’

made available to Parliamentary Correspondents.

He said: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with one of the House Committee.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1.00pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the official developed sudden health complications.

“Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

“Out of respect for the family, the official’s name will not be disclosed at this time.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time.

“We recognize the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and to our nation.

“The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.”

In his condolences message, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant.

“Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

The House Spokesman assured that further information will be provided as it becomes available. We ask for patience and respect for the privacy of the family during this period of mourning.

“Our sympathies are with his loved ones.”

