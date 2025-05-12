How $21bn investment stalled enforcement of Lagos electronic call-up

Checks by the Nigerian Tribune has revealed that the threat by petroleum tanker and trucker drivers to withdraw their services from the $19.5 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the $1.5 billion Lekki Deep seaport forced the Lagos State government to quickly suspend the enforcement of its planned electronic call-up regime around the Lekki-Epe axis of the State.

Recall that the Lagos State government in February 2025 had initially announced to commence enforcement of the electronic call-up regime around Lekki-Epe axis, only to later inform Nigerians in March that it was suspending the electronic call-up enforcement because concerned stakeholders’ consultation around the axis was ongoing.

Two months after the suspension of enforcement, the State government is yet to commence electronic call-up regime for petroleum tankers and truckers around the Lekki-Epe axis, Nigerian Tribune can reliably confirm.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on why the consultations have lingered, a source very close to the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) who wouldn’t want his name in print, explained that the initial announcement of enforcement by the Lagos State government caught the petroleum tanker unions unaware.

According to the petroleum tanker official, “The first announcement caught us unaware. Not just NUPENG. The other sister associations like the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and truckers under the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) were not aware of the commencement of enforcement.

“Within hours of commencement of enforcement, four petroleum tankers had been arrested. Our members kicked and threatened to withdraw our services from petroleum product lifting at the Dangote Refinery.

“Truckers too joined in solidarity and threatened to withdraw their services at the Lekki Deep seaport. The government had no choice but to suspend the enforcement commencement. The arrested petroleum Tankers were immediately released.”

On whether the State government is still talking to the various petroleum tanker unions on when to begin enforcement, the petroleum tanker official explained that, “They are still talking to us, but whatever must be agreed must not affect petroleum tanker drivers.

“The fact that two massive projects are in Lekki, very close to residential areas, there is no way issues will not come up between petroleum tanker drivers and residents. There are times vehicles break down out of no fault of the driver. The vehicle can be a car or a petroleum tanker. If such happens, the coordinating traffic agency has to manage the situation.

“The Eleko Junction is very busy these days. Traffic issues always arises at that spot, but people are always quick to point accusing fingers at articulated vehicles. The road has become very narrow with hawkers taking over half of the space of the road.

“Due to a cluster of commercial activities at that junction, articulated vehicles always have issues navigating that bend. Except the state government does not want petroleum tanker drivers to come and lift petroleum products at Dangote Refinery anymore, there is no way traffic issues won’t come up. Lekki is a residential area. The electronic call-up enforcement might have to wait.”

When asked why the suspended enforcement has not commenced, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi explained that consultation is still ongoing.

“We have not suspended electronic call-up in Lekki-Epe axis, what was suspended is enforcement. We are still meeting relevant stakeholders. When consultations are done, we will commence enforcement of the electronic call-up regime,” Osiyemi told the Nigerian Tribune during an inter-ministerial press briefing held in Lagos recently.

