How 150,000 people across 36 states walked, prayed for Nigeria’s revival

In the quest towards redeeming the country from its many challenges, a non-denominational movement, “Prayer Walk” since 2017 had taken it upon itself to intercede for the nation through prayers and impacting lives positively.

The brains behind the initiative including the entire team stormed states across the nation during the last Independence Day celebration to raise the hope of Nigerians as well as interceded for the country, for the restoration of peace.

The six regional coordinators across the states led the movement to mark Nigeria’s 62rd Independence anniversary in a different dimension. The national coordinator, Sinmisola Alao, noted that the vision of the initiative “was to enforce the will of the kingdom of Heaven upon our land,” adding that, “Although state-coordinated prayer walks often hold at intervals at the leading of the respective regional coordinators and state coordinators, but the one held on the Independence Day was special to intercede for our dear nation.

“The vision is to have a gathering of believers across every tribe and every city, coming together with one voice to intercede for our nation and pray for our leaders. It is not a political movement but rather, our responsible response to the challenges and issues ravaging our land. It is a very strategic and prophetic response according to the scriptures. We have had people from other religions join this movement to walk and pray for the revival and manifestation of the greatness of Nigeria.

Alao added that: “At the October 1 Prayer Walk, we walked and we prayed and the gates of hell could not prevail! The Prayer Walk movement saw over one hundred and fifty thousand citizens across the 36 states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, walking and praying for the good of our land. Come rain, come sunshine, we walked and prayed undeterred

“Enough is enough! We are tired of the poor situation of things in the nation. We refused to be silent or, merely complain and do nothing. So, we took to the streets, walked and prayed and we are assured that a new dawn is here,” Alao stressed.

Speaking on the plans of the movement, Alao noted that, “The Prayer Walk is an ongoing movement. We will continue to walk and to pray across the 36 states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We must not relent in our corporate fight for the good and revival of our nation. Though the National Prayer Walk Movement is held every first Saturday of the month of October, prayers extend beyond the walk and are held all through the year as determined by each state coordinator.

“My message for Nigeria as we prepare for election is that we should endeavor to learn from the past. Every time we looked up to a man and said ‘vote for…’, has brought us to where we are now. I believe every Nigerian should have come to the realisation that unless a powerful/divine force intervenes, even the best of Nigerians is not the best to rule. Thus, it’s important to pray as we put into consideration who will be the best candidate to rule us,” Alao said.

