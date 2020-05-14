Ondo State government on Thursday revealed how a N4.3b which was secretly stashed in a bank account was discovered.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, explained this in a statement signed by him, said that the account was discovered by the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Wale Akinterinwa.

Ojogo explained that the money has been stashed in the bank account of a third-generation bank for over ten years.

He said “We recall that at the inception of this administration, concerted efforts were made to take a comprehensive inventory of all assets and liabilities of Government which include liquidity status.

“This exercise, modestly conducted without the usual noise, was aimed at avoiding sensationalization and needless acrimony.

“In this regard, all development partners of the Government, including Banks rendered highly commendable forms of assistance”

He, however, said “In his vigilance through discrete financial intelligence, the Commissioner for Finance in the state was able to stumble on the account in question and deposited fund promptly reported.

“Same has also reflected in the records of the State for proper accountability and transparency.

“It should be noted that neither the Finance Commissioner nor the Accountant-General was in his present position as at when the said account was opened more than ten years ago

“The invitation of the Finance Commissioner by the House of Assembly and indeed, same extended to both the State Accountant-General and the Auditor-General are in line with Government’s desire to make as transparent as possible, the management of our commonwealth in Ondo State”

The Finance Commissioner had disclosed to the state lawmakers on Tuesday that the account was discovered by him and that the money has been stashed in the bank account for over ten years

According to Akinterinwa, who maintained that no consultant was hired in the course of retrieving the fund as being speculated, and said payment of any amount of money as consultancy charge does not arise.

