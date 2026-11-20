Yemen’s Houthi movement has called on workers, employees and people near Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports to evacuate immediately, warning that the facilities could be targeted if Saudi-led coalition forces attack the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah.

The warning was issued on Friday by Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, who also urged shipping companies to move their vessels away from the ports as tensions between the group and the Saudi-led coalition continued to rise.

Saree further warned airlines against using Saudi airspace, saying it would become a theatre for Houthi military operations in the coming hours. However, he excluded the airspace around the holy cities of Mecca and Medina from the warning.

The statement followed a call by the Saudi-led coalition for civilians to evacuate areas around Hodeidah port in Yemen, raising concerns about a possible escalation of military activities around key maritime infrastructure along the Red Sea.

The coalition subsequently announced targeted operations against Houthi assets, including facilities it said were being used for weapons smuggling and the transportation of ballistic missiles.

The exchange of threats comes amid continued fighting in Yemen and rising regional tensions, with both sides warning of possible attacks on strategic infrastructure.

Source: Al Jazeera