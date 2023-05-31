Following her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in her immediate community, the Mayor of the City of Houston, Sylvester Turner, has honoured a Nigerian businesswoman, Ms. Ifeoma Okengwu by declaring May 2, 2023, as ‘Ms. Ifeoma Okengwu Day’ in Houston.

The Mayor in a statement urged all citizens to join in honouring and thanking Ms. Ifeoma Okengwu for her dedication and service to the community.

The declaration issued by the Mayor reads “Whereas, Ms. Ifeoma Okengwu is a remarkable businesswoman and entrepreneur who has made significant contributions to the community; and,

“Whereas, Ms. Ifeoma Okengwu is the owner of a property company that has served as inspiration for those in the community to realize that they can achieve their dreams, and one day own their own homes. With her passion for real estate and her dedication to helping others, she has truly made a difference in the lives of many; and,

“Whereas, Ms. Ifeoma Okengww’s property company has been instrumental in the development of affordable housing for low income families, in addition to the revitalisation of distressed neighbourhoods that improve the quality of life for all; and,

“Whereas, Ms. Ifeoma Okengwu’s tireless efforts to assist families with homeownership have not gone unnoticed. Her property company has received numerous awards and continues to receive recognition for its contributions to the community; and,

“Whereas, The City of Houston commends Ms. Ifeoma Okengwu for her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the community. She is an inspiration to everyone she encounters and a testament to what can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and a genuine desire to help others.

“Therefore, I, Sylvester Turner, Mayor of the City of Houston, hereby proclaim May 2, 2023, as Ms. Ifeoma Okengwu Day in Houston, Texas and urge all citizens to join us in honouring and thanking Ms. Ifeoma Okengwu for her dedication and service to the community.”

In her acceptance, the honouree, Ms. Ifeoma Okengwu expressed gratitude for the honour adding that it filled her with immense pride and joy

She stated that “being acknowledged by the Mayor is a true honour and a testament to the hard work and passion that my team and I put into making a positive impact on our community. This proclamation serves as a reminder of the power of unity and the importance of collaboration. Together, we can achieve greatness!

“I am deeply grateful to the Mayor of Houston @sylvesterturner and the entire community for their unwavering support and belief in our mission. This recognition strengthens my resolve to work even harder and create more meaningful experiences for everyone.





“I also want to recognize our Congress woman @sheilajacksonlee @repjacksonlee for representing not only Texas congressional seat but women as a whole in United States of America, I appreciate you ma’am

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to my amazing team members, partners, and followers who have been instrumental in this journey. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without your dedication and unwavering belief in our vision.

“As we celebrate this milestone, I am reminded of the responsibility we have to serve our community with greater dedication, innovation, and passion. Together, let’s continue to make Houston an extraordinary place to live, work, and thrive! God Bless USA, God bless Texas,” she said.

