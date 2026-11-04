Housing: Reps seek end to exploitative rents in Abuja

House of Representatives on Wednesday passed, for Second Reading, a bill seeking to regulate rental payments and curb exploitative practices by landlords and housing agents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The private member bill, sponsored by Hon. Paul Nnamchi, seeks to prohibit compulsory multi-year rent demands, regulate rent increases and agency fees, establish a unified digital register for housing agents and propose safeguards for both landlords and tenants, alongside penalties for non-compliance.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Hon. Nnamchi argued that excessive rental demands had placed significant financial pressure on residents, affecting household savings, small businesses and employment mobility.

He noted that the proposed legislation was intended to establish a fairer and more accountable rental framework through advance-rent regulation, a unified platform for identifying housing agents, reasonable limits on agency fees and protection against coercive practices.

“Mr. Speaker, this legislation is not intended to undermine property rights or discourage investment. Rather, it recognises that legitimate commercial interests must coexist with public protection. Landlords deserve reasonable returns.

“Agents deserve professional recognition. And tenants deserve fairness and protection from exploitation,” he said.

Hon. Nnamchi said that a properly regulated rental market will promote transparency, certainty and accountability, protect consumers and improve confidence in the housing sector.

“The responsibility of legislation is not merely to protect economic transactions, but also to ensure that those transactions do not become instruments of undue hardship or exploitation,” he said.

“Ultimately, access to decent accommodation should not be determined by one’s ability to make extraordinary advance payments.

“Fairness, accountability and the protection of legitimate interests must remain the guiding principle of our rental markets. Mr Speaker, I so move,” the lawmaker noted.

In his intervention, Hon. Chinedu Ogah lamented that high rents and agency fees were making it difficult for businesses to establish offices in Abuja.

While ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, cited Section 16 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which provides for the welfare of citizens and suitable and adequate shelter.

He said Nigeria operates a mixed economy in which certain sectors, particularly those linked to essential needs such as housing, could be regulated.

“Not all sectors of the economy should be free and capitalist. Especially when it has to do with shelter, which is fundamental. So, some sectors should be regulated as well as controlled,” he said.