Housing Minister backs plan for ‘NUJ FCT Journalists Village’ in Abuja

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, has given his full support to a proposed ‘FCT NUJ Journalists’ Village’ in Abuja, a housing scheme planned by the Federal Capital Territory Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

During a visit from the NUJ FCT leadership, led by the Chairman, Comrade Grace Ike, Dangiwa praised the vital role journalists play in the country and promised they wouldn’t be left out of the government’s housing plans.

Dangiwa, who received the NUJ FCT delegation along with the Minister of State, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, and top directors of the ministry, described journalists as key partners, saying, “Your voices matter. You help explain government policies to the public and hold us accountable—something we value greatly.”

The Minister assured the NUJ that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) will support the development of the Journalists’ Village through a cooperative housing scheme. However, he made it clear that the first step is for the NUJ to secure a titled plot of land.

“Once you get a titled land and a housing design in place, bring it to us. Through the FMBN, we’ll help build affordable homes for journalists, which can be paid for over about 30 years.”

He added that this plan is part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Housing Programme, which aims to tackle Nigeria’s housing shortage, create jobs, and improve the quality of life.

The programme includes: Renewed Hope Cities – large developments with at least 1,000 homes in key cities across all regions and the FCT; Renewed Hope Estates – 250 homes per state capital, aimed at middle-income earners; and Renewed Hope Social Housing – 100 homes in each of Nigeria’s 774 local councils, for low-income families, informal workers, and people with disabilities.

Dangiwa shared that over 10,000 housing units have already started across 14 states and the FCT, with more than 150 slum upgrade projects completed. These include new roads, solar lights, clean water, and better drainage.

To make things easier for the public, he also highlighted a new online platform – www.renewedhopehomes.fmhud.gov.ng – where people can apply for homes, check mortgage costs, and track their applications without stress.

According to the Minister, the programme has created more than 250,000 jobs so far. He also mentioned efforts to reform land ownership rules to unlock over $300 billion worth of unused property.

On housing investments, Dangiwa announced a partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank to fund 5,000 affordable homes and the upcoming launch of local building material hubs to reduce construction costs.

“Our aim is simple. Every Nigerian should have a fair chance to own a decent home.”

Earlier, Comrade Grace Ike thanked the Minister and President Tinubu for their commitment to building 50,000 new homes in the first phase of the housing programme.

She praised achievements such as the delivery of 10,000 homes, expansion of slum upgrades, and reforms in the housing sector, including improvements in the Federal Mortgage Bank and Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Ike also highlighted the Minister’s efforts abroad and praised initiatives like the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme and housing for people with disabilities.

She said, “Housing is not just shelter – it’s dignity and a base for national growth. Journalists, as defenders of democracy, must not be left out.”

She called on the Minister to support the following:

A Journalists’ Village in Abuja, offering affordable homes and peace of mind for media professionals.

Infrastructure for NUJ, including help completing the NUJ Pentagon building and building a modern hall for over 2,000 journalists.

Partnership in Urban Renewal, with journalists playing a bigger role as both reporters and community members.

Access to Housing Finance, ensuring journalists can benefit from mortgage schemes, and training to help them understand housing policies and finance.

Comrade Ike ended by assuring the Minister of the NUJ’s continued support, not just to report on government actions but to work hand-in-hand for the good of the country.

She also praised Barrister Festus Adebayo, CEO of TV Housing Show, for his continued advocacy for affordable housing for journalists in the Federal Capital Territory.

