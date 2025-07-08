Housing market in Lagos remains highly pressured — Report

Going by the demand perspective the housing market in Lagos remained highly pressured, a new report entitled “The State of Lagos Housing Market’, has revealed.

According to the report launched by the Roland Igbinoba Real Foundation for Housing and Urban Development (RIRFHUD), Lagos has continued to experience rapid urbanization, with an estimated 600,000 new residents arriving each year.

This population growth, the report noted was driving sustained demand for both rental and ownership options, particularly among youth and young professionals.

“However, much of this demand remains unmet due to affordability constraints,” the new report read.

The report noted that a significant portion of Lagosians earn below N100,000 monthly, making it difficult for them to access formal housing, especially as less than five percent of new units are priced below N15 million.

It added that the rental demand was strong, particularly among individuals under 35, many of whom faced job insecurity and limited credit access.

Also, it pointed out that there was growing appetite for micro-units and co-living models, but that the supply of such housing has remains limited.

At the upper end of the market, the report said that the luxury residential segment has continued to attract investor attention, particularly in areas such as Ikoyi, Banana Island, Victoria Island, and Eko Atlantic.

These locations, it said dominated Lagos’ high-end property landscape, with price indices in 2024 showing annual appreciation rates ranging from 20 to 60 percent.

“Notably, six-bedroom homes in Banana Island and Eko Atlantic surged to index values exceeding 700 by the fourth quarter of 2024, underscoring strong investor interest, particularly from high-net-worth individuals and diaspora buyers,’ the report read.

The report noted that while luxury real estate and short-let apartments are booming, driven by diaspora investment and developers targeting high-net-worth clients, the low-income housing segment remains underfunded and underserved.

The report painted a mixed picture of progress and persistent inequality in the Lagos’ real estate sector.

The third edition of the landmark report highlighted widening disparities between high-end developments and the struggle for affordable housing in urban and peri-urban areas.

The report is based on field surveys, property analytics, and satellite data, making it one of the most comprehensive independent studies of the Lagos real estate landscape to date.

It builds on earlier editions from 2009 and 2016 and is expected to shape future investment and policy direction in the sector.

The new report revealed a 15 per cent increase in the Lagos housing deficit from approximately 2.95 million units in 2016 to 3.4 million in 2025.

The report noted a growing mismatch between private sector supply and actual urban demand.

Key finding in the report showed that Ikorodu, Badagry, and Alimosho were areas with the highest housing demand but minimal new supply.

It revealed that real estate prices rose by 12 per cent year-on-year, despite rising construction costs and economic volatility, while short-let rentals and serviced apartments saw a 15–18 per cent increase in yields in highbrow areas.

However, vacancy rates are rising in mainland zones due to affordability concerns.

The report noted that transaction volumes in some parts of the luxury segment have begun to plateau, pointing out that foreign exchange instability, limited mortgage availability, and investor fatigue have emerged as constraints, particularly in the 5-bedroom and 4-bedroom brackets.

“A defining feature of the luxury market is the growing trend of short-let and Airbnb conversions,” the report noted, adding that developers and investors have been increasingly turning to these models to maximize rental yields, particularly in areas with strong tourism and business travel demand.

“While this strategy enhances short-term profitability, it is contributing to a market shift away from owner-occupancy and long-term residential use, exacerbating housing scarcity for permanent residents,” the report launched by the Roland Igbinoba to Real Foundation for Housing and Urban Development (RIRFHUD), read.

The report identified cost of building materials as a major contributor to rising house prices and declining affordability.

“Nigeria remains heavily dependent on imports for a wide range of construction inputs, including sanitary fittings, tiles, windows, reinforced steel, and roofing components. The devaluation of the naira, combined with increased port tariffs and logistics bottlenecks, has driven material prices sharply upward

“For instance, the price of a 50kg bag of cement rose from approximately N4,500 in early 2024 to over N8,500 by early 2025. Although cement and steel are locally produced, they are not immune to inflationary pressures and fuel-driven logistics costs. “Diesel price hikes have significantly affected the cost of transporting materials to construction sites, especially in fast-growing but infrastructure-poor areas such as Ibeju-Lekki and Badagry,” the report read.

The Lagos State governor, BabajideSanwo-olu, who unveiled the report, said since its inception in 2009, the report has served an evidence-based compass for housing stakeholders. “That it continues to be produced as a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative is a reflection of RIRFHUD’s longstanding commitment to supporting Lagos State’s vision for inclusive and efficient urban growth.”

Sanwo-olu, represented by Mr Sam Egube, said the state has advanced several critical reforms – from digitizing land administration through the Electronic Geographic Information System (e-GIS) to expanding mass transit networks to complement new housing developments. “The integration of initiatives like the Blue and Red Line Rail, BRT corridors, and Rail Side Estates demonstrates our focus on transit-oriented development that links housing to opportunity.

According to him, the Lagos State Building Control Agency and LASRERA have bolstered regulatory framework, improving building safety, consumer protection, and professional standards within the real estate sector. “Our push toward green building standards and smart urban design is helping to future-proof our city against environmental and climate risks.

While commending RIRFHUD for their steadfast contribution and urged stakeholders – public and private to embrace this call to action.

“This report captures these achievements while offering fresh insights into housing affordability, market trends, and climate resilience. It reinforces our belief in the power of data, partnerships, and purposeful governance.

“This report is a mirror reflecting both the impressive growth and the underlying structural issues in the Lagos housing ecosystem,” said Dr. Roland Igbinoba, Executive Vice Chairman, RIRFHUD. “We are seeing a market that is vibrant at the top but increasingly unaffordable for the middle and lower classes.”

“This is not just about numbers; it’s about people,” Igbinoba added. “If Lagos wants to achieve true urban resilience, housing policy must reflect the reality of its 20 million residents.”

The report also warned of deepening informal settlements and unregulated developments, urging stronger partnerships between government and the private sector to deliver inclusive housing.

It canvassed for targeted incentives, including land reforms, tax breaks, and mortgage support for developers building affordable homes.

“Within the period under review, report the Lagos housing market continued to evolve within a highly complex and dynamic environment, shaped by macroeconomic volatility, shifting housing demand, escalating construction costs, and a widening gap between luxury and affordable housing delivery,” Igbinoba said in the report.