Housing deficit prevalent in urban centres —Fashola

THE Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has stated that the challenge of housing deficit is more prevalent in urban centres.

He said this was made worse by the increasing number of empty houses across major urban cities in the country.

The minister stated this at the commissioning of Woodhill Estate financed under the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) cooperative housing development loan, located in Kuje, Abuja.

He said: “Without doubt, there are housing deficits but it seems that the problem is more pronounced in urban centres than rural areas.

“Even in urban centres where there are deficits, there are empty houses, all over major cities in the country. If you are counting the number of deficits, have you counted the number of empty houses? There is a problem, undoubtedly and that is why we are here.”

He, however, countered the 22 million housing deficit, saying it was yet to be proved.

“I disagree with the estimates and I ask those who put the number forward to prove it by evidence,” he added.

While speaking on the need for affordable housing for low and middle income earners, he said:”Those empty houses speak to the question of affordability. Do we consult the home owners before we build for them? Do you know what they want?

“In most instances, you will find out that most of the empty houses are either too big or too small or too expensive. Today, the Federal Government is addressing the challenge of affordability,” Fashola said.

