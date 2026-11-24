The Federal Government has been urged to accelerate the implementation of building materials manufacturing hubs across the six geopolitical zones to reduce construction costs and make housing more affordable to Nigerians.

The advice is coming from the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), which warned that affordable housing delivery would persist unless the government addressed the high cost of cement, reinforcement steel, roofing materials and other essential construction inputs.

The group said the proposed manufacturing hubs should move beyond announcements and allocation of industrial land to becoming functional production centres supported by reliable electricity, good road networks, affordable financing, modern equipment and private-sector investment.

According to HDAN, the establishment of functional manufacturing hubs will strengthen local production, reduce dependence on imported building materials, improve supply chains and ease the financial burden on housing developers and individual homebuilders.

The HDAN’s Executive Director, Festus Adebayo, said Nigeria has the potential to significantly expand domestic building materials production but needed deliberate policies to support manufacturers and address the challenges confronting the sector.

“Our priority should not be the number of manufacturing hubs announced, but the number of functional factories established, the quantity of materials produced and the actual reduction in construction costs,” he said.

The call was contained in a report titled, ‘Crashing the Cost of Building Materials in Nigeria: A National Policy Framework for Reducing Construction Costs and Making Affordable Housing Achievable,’ produced by the HDAN Research and Economic Development Unit.

The report estimated that building materials account for between 50 and 70 percent of the total cost of constructing a house, depending on its design, location, specifications and construction method.

It identified cement, reinforcement steel, roofing materials, blocks, aggregates, doors, windows, plumbing components and electrical fittings as major inputs influencing housing costs.

HDAN said the significant contribution of materials to overall construction expenditure meant that reducing their prices could generate substantial savings for developers and prospective homeowners.

Using an illustrative construction budget of N50 million, the report showed that where building materials account for 60 percent of the expenditure, a 20 percent reduction in materials costs could generate savings of approximately N6 million, bringing the construction budget down to N44 million, provided other costs and specifications remain unchanged.

Speaking on the findings, Adebayo said Nigeria must begin to approach housing affordability as an industrial production and economic development challenge rather than concentrating almost exclusively on mortgage financing and housing delivery targets.

“We cannot continue to discuss affordable housing without discussing the cost of constructing the houses. If cement, steel, roofing materials and other essential inputs remain beyond the reach of developers and ordinary Nigerians, no amount of housing promises will make homeownership genuinely affordable.

“We must stop concentrating only on how to finance expensive houses and begin to address why the houses are expensive in the first place. Affordable housing must begin with affordable construction,” he said.