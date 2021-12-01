HouseOfAjebo, official Broda Shaggi, APATATV+ lead as top Nigerian content creators on YouTube’s 2021 ‘Top Ten’ lists

YouTube, today, released its YouTube 2021 ‘Top Ten’ lists, celebrating 2021’s biggest moments on the platform in Nigeria.

The country’s top 10 Nigerian creators on YouTube this year reflects the growing popularity of original content produced by Nigerian creators on the platform with HouseOfAjebo, official BRODA SHAGGI, APATATV+, BAKORI TV, Lightweight Entertainment and MR MACARONI all-dominating this category.

This year’s creators’ list consists of channels that share hilarious skits and movies. HouseOfAjebo, the channel that topped the list, shares funny cartoon skits and is managed by popular stand-up comedian, Erem Emeka Nehemiah, also known as Ajebo. Samuel Animashaun Perry, a Nigerian comedian, actor, songwriter and musician who also owns the channel official BRODA SHAGGI is another top creator on YouTube in Nigeria this year.

Below is the full list of the top 10 creators in Nigeria in 2021.

Top 10 Creators in Nigeria

Channel

HouseOfAjebo

official BRODA SHAGGI

APATATV+

BAKORI TV

Lightweight Entertainment

MR MACARONI

TAAOOMA’S CABIN

Saira Movies

Yorubaplus

BrainJotter Comedian

Chiké and Simi’s ‘Running to you’, Teni’s ‘For You’ featuring Davido, and WizKid’s Essence featuring Tems are the top three trending music videos this year, leading the list of most viewed music videos by Nigerians in 2021 on YouTube.

Below is the full list of the top 10 music videos in Nigeria for 2021.

Top 10 Music Videos in Nigeria

Channel

Chiké & Simi – Running (To You)

TENI – FOR YOU ft. Davido

WizKid – Essence ft. Tems

WizKid – Ginger ft. Burna Boy

Davido – The Best ft. Mayorkun

Davido – La La ft. Ckay

Ruger – Bounce

Nathaniel Bassey – Hallelujah Challenge Praise Medley

CHIDINMA – Jehovah Overdo

Omah Lay – Understand

The selection of the top trending videos on YouTube for 2021 are based on a range of factors, beyond just viewership. For example, YouTube also considers engagement while also looking at signals like shares and likes. YouTube’s 2021 Top Ten lists bring together the biggest videos in Nigeria from creators, personalities and mainstream media with a presence on YouTube.

Topping the list of top trending videos in Nigeria is President Kuti, a movie starring Ibrahim Yekini, Bimpe Oyebade and Odunlade Adekola on Yorubaplus. The comedy skit video, Tetracycline and Septrin from HouseOfAjebo ranked second in the country. Yoruba movies, ‘ABEBI’, starring Odunlade Adekola, and ‘Ete’, starring Bolanle Ninalowo were also among the trending videos that got Nigerians clicking ‘play’.

