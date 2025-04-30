House of Zamani & Euphoric Ravers is redefining Lagos’ entertainment scene

By: Abioye Damilare

When it comes to entertainment in Lagos, innovation is key—and House of Zamani is setting new standards with every event. Founded in December 2024 by Adeleye Adebayo Ibrahim, better known as Zamani, the brand is quickly becoming one of the most dynamic forces shaping the city’s vibrant nightlife and event culture. One of their standout moments came with the successful execution of SNUG ESCAPE 1.0 which was co-partnered with Falaju Emmanuel Oluwatosin of Euphoric Ravers. Though both partners hail from Abeokuta, they’ve taken their vision far beyond hometown borders, crafting a Lagos event experience that blends the pulse of the city with the grounded energy of their roots. Together, they’re reshaping how Lagos feels entertainment—intentional, immersive, and unmistakably Nigerian.

At the heart of this movement is Zamani, whose vision is clear: to create a platform that redefines what nightlife and entertainment can be, not only in Lagos but across Nigeria. House of Zamani is a fusion of everything bold, exciting, and eclectic, bringing together the right mix of creative minds to deliver events that speak to a diverse crowd. Alongside Zamani, his carefully selected team brings their own unique expertise to the table, ensuring that each event is meticulously planned and executed to perfection. The team includes Lawal Ibrahim Oladimeji (aka Lawy) who is the face of Snug Escape 1.0, Sodiq Adekunle Ibrahim (aka Spenz) CEO Coozy Productions, Razak Olamuyiwa Azeez (welfarism & logistics manager), Tolulope Jeremiah Bamiduro (chief of media graphics), and Agboola O.A Energyfilmz (DOP), all bringing their distinct talents to the brand’s expanding roster of events.

Their recent execution of SNUG ESCAPE 1.0, an all-white beach party held on April 26th, 2025, at DOO & Shima (Wave Beach) Elegushi, Lagos was a success.

The event drew a lively crowd of over 400 guests—an eclectic mix of partygoers, creatives, and culture enthusiasts. With performances from top entertainers like music comedian Kennyblaqmcfr, Remote (The Comedy Dragon), and Mrlilgaga, the energy was electric. And just when it felt like the night couldn’t get any better, a surprise appearance by music legend Konga sealed the experience in unforgettable fashion.

And they are just getting started. With the announcement of SNUG ESCAPE 2.0 later this year, House of Zamani is already preparing for another massive event that will set the tone for the future of entertainment in the city. But beyond just throwing parties, the brand’s forward-thinking vision includes plans to expand into content creation, with consistent Instagram updates that will offer fans a closer look behind the scenes of their electrifying events.

As the entertainment scene in Lagos continues to evolve, House of Zamani is positioning itself as a key player in the city’s cultural landscape. With its unique combination of star-studded events, innovation, and creativity, it’s clear that this is a brand that’s redefining the way people experience nightlife in Nigeria.

With their focus on inclusivity and delivering top-notch experiences for all, House of Zamani is poised to continue shaping Lagos’ entertainment future for years to come.