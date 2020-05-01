House of Reps’ response packages on COVID-19

WITH hardship occasioned by the stringent measures to contain COVID-19 biting harder, SEGUN OLATUNJI-JACOB and KEHINDE AKINTOLA examines the impact of the initiatives of lawmakers to cushion the effect across the country.

The intervention of various political office holders across board have in no mean way contributed significantly towards improving the well-being of Nigerians since the incursion of coronavirus in the country. The main complaints against the various measures introduced by federal and state governments include hunger, lack of money, food items and crippling of economic activities, as most Nigerians depend on daily earnings from trading and other forms of transactions.

Like many other privileged citizens, lawmakers have however introduced different stimulus packages to alleviate the side effects on their constituents. The response packages range from cash donations to provision of food stuff and other palliatives.

It will be recalled that the federal and state governments had locked down major cities in the frantic bid to halt the spread of the pandemic. The measures were either reviewed or stepped up periodically in the last few weeks because of frightening dimension of the plague. It should be noted that the decision of the National Assembly to shut down legislative activities in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the highly congested institution. The National Assembly Complex hosts more than 10, 000 people, including: 109 senators, 360 members of the House of Representatives, thousands of legislative aides, National Assembly staff and a countless number of visitors.

Despite the fact that the National Assembly went on an emergency recess for over two weeks, the President of the Senate has been engaged in various intervention meetings with various stakeholders throughout the week just ended.

After the review of the spread of the pandemic, the donation was flagged off by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced the resolved of all the 360 members of the House to donate two-month salaries into the coffers of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha. Accordingly, the Speaker directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to ensure that all members’ salaries are transferred to the National Relief Fund for month of March and April 2020.

While giving update on the donations documented by the PTF from various organisations and spirited individuals, Mr Mustapha had announced before the leadership of the National Assembly that a total sum of N22 billion was pledged by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its partners in the oil sector, also pledged N21 billion.

Several consumables and protective items, such as hand sanitizers, face-masks, hand gloves, protective kits, plastic buckets with taps for hand-washing and detergent, as well as fumigation machines and chemicals, among others, were donated to various locations across the centres.

Apart from the two-month salaries dedicated to the COVID-19 Fund, the 360 federal legislators and political office holders donated palliative materials, including cash, food stuff and other protective materials that could be used to guard against the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic across the country.

Such gesture, which has been known as regular tradition among the parliamentarians at both federal and state levels, was contrary to the constitutional functions of the legislators. However for some, it was stomach infrastructure as part of measures to alleviate the suffering of thousands who voted them into various offices during the general elections.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Ndidi Elumelu, donated N45 million worth of assorted food stuff namely, 600 bags of rice, 750 bags of beans, 500 bags of garri, 600 bags of onions and 500 cartons of tin tomatoes and 500 cartons of groundnut oil to his constituents across Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Several donations have continued to accrue directly into the coffers of various committees set up by the state governments to complement the efforts of the Federal Government. Of note was the personal donation of the sum of N10 million into the Yobe State COVID-19 account by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, while Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Honourable Wole Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, made a personal donation of 600 bags of rice worth N15 million to the Osun State Committee on COVID-19 for onward distribution to the poor in the state, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Collectively, all the members of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House also donated N5 million to the state COVID-19 Fund in support of the state government’s efforts. The Leader of the caucus, Honourable Femi Fakeye, explained that the donation was to assist in providing items that will serve as palliatives for the people, especially the self-employed whose businesses have been affected.

The donation by the six APC lawmakers namely, Fakeye, Taiwo Oluga, Rasheed Afolabi, Lawrence Ayeni, Yinusa Amobi and Bukola Oyewo, was for the generality of the people of the state. Fakeye, who restated the commitment of the APC Caucus towards the well-being of the constituents, hailed Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his team for doing a great job, despite the state’s lean purse.

Chairman, House Committee on House Services, Honourable Wale Raji, distributed the sum of N5, 000 each to 1,000 constituents to cushion the effect of COVID-19 sit-at-home order on them. Honourable Olumide Osoba, the member representing Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Federal Constituency, offered monetary assistance to the aged and indigent persons across his constituency. The donation, which was disbursed as cash transfer relief, was carried out, based on the statistics of those who fall into the target population within the federal constituency. According to Osoba, the mode of distribution did not follow the physical handing out of relief materials due to the need to adhere to health advisory on social distancing and logistics challenges at the moment. Honourable Jide Olatubosun gave palliative items worth several millions of naira to the less privileged across Saki West/Saki East/Atisbo Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Chris Ogiewmonyi, in collaboration with a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Daisy Heart Initiative, launched an awareness campaign to keep the people of the state abreast with preventive information regarding the coronavirus. The former federal minister also appointed coordinators across the 18 local government areas of the state to midwife the programme which he said would commence immediately.

Also, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, donated some protective materials: hand sanitizers, face masks, soaps, bleach and plastic buckets to the People Living with Disabilities at the Karmajiji Disabled Community, in Abuja. The materials were presented by the minister of the ministry, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, to the Chief of the Karmajiji Disabled Community, Alhaji Suleiman Mohammed Katsina.

Of note are the controversies and blame trading on the implementation of the Social Intervention Programmes (SIP), especially the disbursement of N20, 000 to the poor and vulnerable numbering 1.2 million across the states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). While the federal lawmakers demanded for a comprehensive report on the identity of the beneficiaries and the mode of their selection, the officials responsible in the executive arm of government for the implementation of the SIP have, to a great extent, failed to provide documentary evidence(s) on the concerns raised.

Nigerians, through their representatives in the National Assembly, also questioned the methodologies adopted in the disbursement of the 70,000 metric tonnes of grains which President Muhammadu Buhari approved for onward disbursement to all the states of the federation.

Notwithstanding the unresolved imbroglio, on their part, state governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have thrown their weight behind food, beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare companies towards ensuring their continuous operations and making essential goods and services available to the citizenry, throughout the period of the lockdown. This was a fall out of the concerted efforts by the governors to bring succour to the people during the lockdown and ensure that the remedy does not ultimately turn out to be counter-productive.

In a letter to the manufacturers, signed by the NGF chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, the governors noted that, “Considering the crucial role you play in ensuring the production of essential items such as nutritious food, beverages, medical and pharmaceutical products considered critical for the sustenance and well-being of individuals and families, especially in these times and following careful and deliberate consideration, we are pleased to convey to you our full support to ensure that your operations continue unhindered.”

To guarantee a continued effective and efficient movement of essential foods, beverages and medical supplies as well as attendant essential services, the governors stated, “We note that the whole value chains, from farmers to suppliers of raw materials, from manufacturers to suppliers of packaging materials, transporters, distributors, sales teams and retailers, should continue with their lawful operations within the confines of the law and to the extent that current realities permit.” The governors reasoned that by lending their support to these key players in the industry whose products are critical to the daily existence of the people, they would need some waiver to continue to move their products around the country without let or hindrance.

In a bid to ensure effective management of the donations, Dr Fayemi, in the letter issued to all parastatals and agencies of state governments, advised on the need to: “Guarantee the continued effective and efficient movement of essential foods, beverages and medical supplies as well as attendant essential services, the whole value chain from farmers to suppliers of raw materials, from manufacturers to suppliers of packaging materials, transporters, distributors, sales teams and retailers should continue with their lawful operations within the confines of law and to the extent that current realities permit:

(a) The operations and activities of food, beverages, medical and pharmaceutical product companies and their suppliers of raw and packaging materials, transporters, distributors, sales team and retailers should not be hindered by officials or agents of the state governments;

(b) To ensure the safety of food, beverages, medical and pharmaceutical products and also that of the suppliers of raw and packaging materials, transporters, distributors, sales teams, retailers and other employees who will be on the road during this time;

(c) To guarantee that the distribution and movement of raw and packaging materials and finished products of food, beverages, medical and pharmaceutical products from various points within and across states is seamless;

(d) That, in the event of closure of open markets or shops, clear alternatives are defined on how to get finished food, beverage and pharmaceutical products to consumers in their neighbourhoods;

(e) The responsiveness of relevant agencies of the state governments in playing their part fully in ensuring that what they need to do as prescribed by the law and extant regulations are carried out with dispatch.

However, the governors also included a caveat in order to regulate the operations and forestall abuse, saying that “similarly, all food, beverage, pharmaceutical and medical companies were required to adhere to the following: Issue all suppliers and transporters a letter of authority confirming that they are authorised by you; All your staff need to ensure that IDs are carried at all time for all movements, with a copy of this Letter of Authority and; All organisations to ensure compliance to all COVID-19 guidelines on social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene for the safety of individuals and the community at large.

“These suppliers and their operators are to be provided with toll free numbers they can call, just in case they have any problems or bottlenecks during the course of performing their duties, stressing that governors are working assiduously to ensure unhindered flow of essential goods and services.”

At the fourth teleconference meeting, the governors’ forum announced a partnership with the PTF, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and Coalition Against Covid (CACOVID) towards identifying the vulnerable persons, through a data mining study coordinated by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), with the support of telecommunications providers in the country.

According to the forum, the data will also help the sub-national governments toward “taking necessary measures to strengthen operations in their Emergency Communication Centres (ECCs) to improve the communication response between distressed citizens and the Emergency Response Agencies (ERAs), including the State Emergency Agency, Ambulance, Police, Fire Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and help to fast-track the processing of distress calls and contact relevant ERAs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Customs Closes Gate To Stop Oyo Govt From Returning 1,800 Bags Of Rice

The imbroglio between the Oyo State government and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the 1,800 bags of rice continued on Wednesday with the Oyo/Osun command closing its gate and refusing the state government access into its Ibadan premises to return the bags of rice… Read full story

Nigeria To Fully Repay N1.224trn IMF Loan By 2025

Nigeria is to fully repay the $3.4 billion (N1.224 trillion at N360/$1) International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan approved on Tuesday by 2025. This is as a finance expert, Professor Uche Uwaleke, warned that government’s decision to take the loan was unreasonable… Read full story

Covid-19: Osun Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Zamfara Youths Into State

Osun State government on Wednesday night raised the alarm over the influx of Zamfara youths into the state. The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Prince Adeyanju Abdullah Binuyo, who disclosed this in an interview, said the government was aware of the influx but urged the residents… Read full story

Herbal Solution To Combat Coronavirus Will Be Ready Soon, Says Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on Wednesday, said that the herbal solution to fight the coronavirus dpandemic is at the advanced stage with traditional medicine practitioners. The traditional ruler made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, shortly after donating two… Read full story

Vaccines: UK To Spend £330m Per Year On 75m Children In Poor Countries

The UK, on Wednesday, confirmed that it will be the largest supporter of the international alliance to vaccinate children against deadly diseases, saving millions of lives… Read full story

Runny Nose, Sneezing Unlikely Signs Of COVID-19

When Mrs Adene Haruna returned home from the office, she immediately decided on self-isolation because she had been with a colleague with a cold and who was feeling unwell a few days back that was later confirmed to have COVID-19… Read full story

Covid-19: Kano Govt Arrests Fleeing Patient, Trails Two Others

The Director Infection Control Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and chairman, Risk Communication Committee on COVID-19, Professor Isah Abubakar has confirmed the arrest of one of the three patients who fled after testing positive for coronavirus in Kano State… Read full story

COVID-19: Governors To Establish Common Macroeconomic Assumptions For 2020 Budget Review

In response to the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sub-national governments, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Secretariat on Wednesday unveiled plans to provide technical assistance to state governments to establish common macroeconomic assumptions that will help states prepare revised budgets for 2020… Read full story

Lagos Govt Suspends Okada Operations, Says Buses, Others To Carry 60% Of Passenger Capacity

Lagos State government on Wednesday introduced strict framework for movement and re-opening of businesses ahead of the Monday expiration of the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government on Lagos, Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)… Read full story

65 Fun Seekers Land In Police Net For Holding Birthday Party Inside Hotel In Lagos

Sixty five people who came to have a birthday party at a hotel in Lagos State on Wednesday have been arrested by men of the state police command. They were arrested while dancing and making merry at Park Hotel, 84, Augusto Close, Oko Oba in Lagos, as some of them, including women, were found with hard drugs… Read full story

Hope Rises For Akeugbagold’s Twins As Abductors Communicate With Family’s ‘Big Brother’

There is hope in the horizon for the release of the abducted twin of Ibadan-based Islamic cleric, Taofeek Akeugbagold, as the abductors have established line of communication with the family. Tribune Online gathered that the abductors are communicating not with the parents of the twins but with someone referred to… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Covid-19: Evacuating Nigerians Abroad

THE report that there are 300 Nigerians awaiting evacuation from the Guangzhou province of China is one which should make the blood of every patriotic Nigerian boil. According to the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), the Nigerians consisting of businesswomen and men are currently starving, having… Read full story

The Role Of Traditional Rulers – Sanusi The Genius: A Case Study (6)

IN rounding off my discussions on the paramountcy of traditional rulership in pre-colonial and post-independent Nigeria, I consider it expedient to reiterate the need to accord monarchs and traditional chiefs across Nigeria the much-needed constitutional recognition in the running of governmental affairs across the… Read full story